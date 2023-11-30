PM TIMOTHY HARRIS’ LEGACY LIVES ON: PM DREW ADMINISTRATION RESURRECTS TEAM UNITY’S MONUMENTAL SOLAR FARM PROJECT AFTER SCRAPPING AMBITIOUS $100 MILLION PLAN

In a shocking twist of fate, Prime Minister Drew’s administration has made a dramatic U-turn, resurrecting the colossal Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Project initiated by the previous Team Unity administration led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris. This revelation comes after months of speculation, accusations, and even international pressure to abandon the original groundbreaking project in favor of a purportedly more ambitious $100 million endeavor.

The original project, a joint effort by Leclanché, Solrid, and MPC Energy Solutions, commenced construction in June 2022 in St. Kitts and Nevis. The ambitious initiative aimed to pair a massive 35.6 MW solar PV farm with a substantial 44.2 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system. With a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in place, the project was poised to cater to approximately one-third of the islands’ energy needs, marking a historic moment for the entire Caribbean region.

However, with the advent of the Drew administration in August 2022, speculations ran rife about the fate of this groundbreaking project. Whispers of abandonment in favor of a new $100 million project, with backing from the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), started circulating. The bank’s CEO’s announcement in March 2023 further fueled the rumors.

International pressures from Switzerland, Germany, and Canada, among others, seemingly compelled the Drew administration to reconsider their stance. Reports suggest that diplomatic nudges and mounting scrutiny coerced the administration to revive the original Team Unity project, which was already shovel-ready and had garnered approval from all stakeholders, including the SKN Government.

The surprising decision has been met with resounding relief, particularly from the electricity consumers who are now poised to benefit from significantly reduced electricity costs. The fully integrated solar photovoltaic system and lithium-ion battery energy storage system promise to supply 30% to 35% of consumers’ annual electricity demand using sustainable and renewable solar energy, boasting zero carbon emissions.

Upon completion, the solar-plus-storage facility is expected to replace a staggering 4 million gallons of diesel annually, resulting in a substantial reduction of 43,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions. The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) not only ensures energy storage and dispatchable power but also facilitates grid balancing, spinning reserve, and emergency power during potential power losses at SKELEC’s Needsmust Power Plant. This multifaceted approach aims to enhance grid stability, reliability, and the overall quality of power supplied to consumers.

Financed entirely by private capital investment, totaling USD 80 million, and supported by debt financing from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, the project requires no financial input from SKELEC or the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Solec Power Ltd, the project developer, is a joint venture between Leclanché SA of Switzerland and Solrid Ltd of Canada.

The resurrection of this monumental project is not just about harnessing renewable energy; it signifies a commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people. Nearly 200 local jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase, utilizing approximately USD$10 million in local goods and services. Construction is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2024, with the solar energy power provision slated for 2025.

As the Caribbean region eagerly anticipates the realization of this pioneering hybrid renewable energy project, it serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Prime Minister Timothy Harris’ legacy, even as new administrations navigate the intricate landscape of energy and sustainability.