NATIONAL BANK RAKES IN $50.8 MILLION PROFIT – SHAREHOLDERS CASH IN ON MASSIVE PAYOUT!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 18, 2025 – The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank has unveiled staggering financial results ahead of its highly anticipated Annual General Meeting, reporting a jaw-dropping after-tax profit of $50.8 million for the year 2024!

This financial windfall, disclosed in the bank’s comprehensive 186-page report, solidifies its status as the undisputed giant of the banking sector in the Federation.

Corporate Secretary Stephen O. Hector confirmed that the bank’s Directors are recommending a dividend payout of 5 cents per share, totaling a whopping $7.1 million to be distributed among eager shareholders.

The critical 54th Annual General Meeting, set for Thursday, March 20, at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, is expected to attract significant attention as stakeholders prepare to ratify the bank’s blockbuster financial year.

Shareholders will deliberate on key agenda items, including approving the Directors’ and Auditor’s reports, considering financial accounts for the year ending June 30, 2024, declaring the dividend, and electing Directors to steer the bank’s next phase of growth.

With such a colossal profit margin, all eyes are now on the leadership of National Bank to see how they will continue dominating the financial landscape and ensuring sustained rewards for their investors.