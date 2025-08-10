PM HOLNESS ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 3 AS JAMAICA’S GENERAL ELECTION DATE – HISTORIC THIRD TERM IN SIGHT

BREAKING NEWS:



KINGSTON, JAMAICA, August 11, 2025 — Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has officially set Tuesday, September 3, 2025 as the date for Jamaica’s next general election, triggering what is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested political battles in the nation’s recent history.

The announcement came Sunday night before a massive, energized crowd at a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) rally in Half-Way Tree. In his address, Holness urged voters to “make history” by granting the JLP an unprecedented third consecutive term in office — a feat never before achieved in Jamaica’s post-independence era.

“We have delivered on our promises, we have managed our economy with discipline, and we have kept Jamaica moving forward. On September 3, we will write a new chapter together,” Holness declared, drawing thunderous applause from supporters clad in the party’s signature green.

NOMINATION DAY SET FOR AUGUST 18

Holness also confirmed that Nomination Day will be held on Monday, August 18, giving candidates from both major parties just over a week to make their case to the electorate before formal campaigning begins.

A RESURGENT OPPOSITION

The ruling JLP will face a revitalized People’s National Party (PNP), which has been promising sweeping change under its rejuvenated leadership. The PNP has seized on issues of cost-of-living pressures, public sector challenges, and crime, seeking to convince Jamaicans that it is time for a new direction.

Political analysts say this election will be a test not only of the JLP’s economic record but also of Holness’s personal popularity, which has remained relatively strong despite criticism over crime and inequality.

HIGH STAKES & SHORT TIMELINE

With less than a month before Election Day, both parties are expected to embark on an intense campaign blitz — one that could decide the political direction of the island for years to come.

As Jamaica heads into election mode, all eyes will be on the battle between continuity and change, history and renewal, and whether the JLP can indeed secure its historic third term or if the PNP can mount a stunning comeback.

Times Caribbean will provide continuing coverage of the 2025 Jamaican General Election.