St. Kitts and Nevis Women’s National Football Team Captain Phoenetia Browne Concludes Hugely Successful Girls’ Football Summer Camp

St. Kitts and Nevis Women’s National Football Team Captain Phoenetia Browne recently concluded the third edition of her highly anticipated MPWR Football Girls Camp, celebrating a hugely successful week of football and empowerment for young girls. Phoenetia expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported the camp, making it a remarkable success.

“Thank you once again to all who extended their support to make the third edition of the MPWR Football Girls Camp 2024 a huge success. It would not have been possible without you!” Phoenetia exclaimed. “This year, we had a total of 40 registrants, ranging from ages five to sixteen. Our coaching team included seven Saint Kitts and Nevis female national team players and one Nigerian national team player.”

The camp, designed to teach key football skills, saw enthusiastic participation from young girls eager to learn and grow. The coaches were impressed by how the campers applied their newfound skills in scrimmages held on the final day of the camp.

In addition to football training, the camp featured motivational speeches from prominent figures such as Jennifer Nero, representative of the SKNOC, Hon. Samal Z-Dan Duggins, Minister responsible for Sports, Creative Economy, et al, and H. E. Kenneth Douglas, Sports Ambassador. These inspiring talks aimed to empower the girls and encourage them to pursue their dreams both on and off the field.

“Thanks again to everyone who supported this initiative to ensure our young girls are given the tools to learn and grow. We appreciate you!” Phoenetia added, underscoring the collective effort that made the camp a success.

Phoenetia Maiya Lureen Browne is a footballer who plays as a forward for Première Ligue club Saint-Étienne. Born in the United States, she represents Saint Kitts and Nevis at the international level. Her dedication to fostering young talent and promoting football among girls in the Caribbean continues to inspire and uplift the community.