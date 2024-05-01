St. Kitts and Nevis Citizen Roger Ver Indicted on Multiple Charges

Yesterday, a significant indictment sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community, as Roger Ver, a prominent figure and early Bitcoin investor, faces charges including mail fraud, tax evasion, and filing false tax returns. Ver, who gained fame in the cryptocurrency world and earned the moniker “Bitcoin Jesus,” was arrested in Spain over the weekend. The United States plans to pursue his extradition for trial.

The indictment reveals a complex web of alleged criminal activity surrounding Ver’s business ventures and financial dealings. It alleges that Ver, who acquired citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2014, renounced his U.S. citizenship without fulfilling his tax obligations. Despite no longer being a U.S. citizen, Ver is accused of failing to report income and pay taxes on significant Bitcoin transactions, resulting in substantial losses for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Ver’s journey from Silicon Valley entrepreneur to St. Kitts and Nevis citizen took place during a period IN 2014 under then Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas when the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme faced scrutiny over lax due diligence. Fast forward to 2022 where he was welcomed by new Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, who even spoke at a Bitcoin conference where he hinted at making Bitcoin legal tender in the nation by March 2023. However, these aspirations now appear overshadowed by Ver’s legal troubles.

As the case unfolds, it raises questions about the regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies and the responsibilities of those who wield influence within the industry.