B

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 12, 2025 — In a scene more reminiscent of a reckless amateur stunt than a professional military operation, two suspected ballistic missile rounds were discovered washed ashore near the Marriott Hotel beach on Thursday, September 11. What should have been a moment of grave caution and strict adherence to international safety protocols quickly descended into an alarming display of carelessness, lack of preparedness, and shocking disregard for human life.

A Dangerous Find on a Local Beach

According to the joint press release issued by the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the suspicious objects were identified as 84mm TP-T-522 Rocket Assisted Propelled rounds — designed as training-practice devices with tracer capability.

The location where the devices were discovered is not one of the island’s busiest beaches, but it is still frequently used by both visitors and locals, underscoring the potential danger and reputational damage to the Federation.

Recklessness on Full Display

The real scandal lies not in the discovery — but in the handling. Photographs show so-called “bomb disposal” personnel wearing nothing more than ordinary gloves, fiddling with the suspected missiles barehanded in open daylight. No bomb suits. No face shields. No remotely operated disposal equipment. No cordoned exclusion zone with safe perimeters.

Instead, onlookers witnessed what can only be described as a dangerous game of chance: ill-equipped individuals bending over live ordnance as if they were handling driftwood.

The Photos That Shock the Nation

What makes this fiasco even more unbelievable is that the very same photographs displaying this shocking carelessness were distributed by the SKNDF and RSCNPF in their official press release.

In other words, the authorities not only tolerated such reckless handling of suspected ordnance — they chose to broadcast their negligence to the world, turning what should have been a tightly managed security incident into an international embarrassment.

What Proper Handling Looks Like

Untersuchung einer verdächtigten Weste auf Sprengstoff.

For comparison, internationally recognized Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) procedures require personnel to wear specialized bomb suits — heavy protective gear with reinforced plating, helmets, visors, and blast-resistant padding (see reference images). These suits are designed to shield the body from shrapnel and concussive blasts. In most modern militaries, disposal operations are conducted with remote-controlled robots, controlled detonations, and full exclusion zones to protect lives.

The contrast between what St. Kitts authorities displayed and what proper protocol demands is stark and deeply embarrassing.

A Press Release of Spin

The joint SKNDF-RSCNPF statement predictably paints a sanitized picture:

“The EOD teams secured the scene, safely transported the items to the demolition range, and destroyed them in a controlled operation.”

What the release omits is the reckless process that unfolded in plain sight and was then proudly circulated, showcasing our forces as dangerously underprepared.

National Security and Tourism at Risk

Had the devices been live munitions or unstable explosives, the consequences could have been catastrophic — not just for those handling them but for nearby civilians as well. Even though the beach is not one of the Federation’s busiest, it is still frequented by tourists and residents alike, making the display of negligence all the more alarming.

The Bigger Questions

How did rocket-propelled ordnance drift onto our shores without any regional or international intelligence warning?

drift onto our shores without any regional or international intelligence warning? Why are our supposed bomb disposal units so woefully unequipped , resorting to gloves instead of internationally required protective suits and equipment?

, resorting to gloves instead of internationally required protective suits and equipment? Who approved the release of photos that broadcast our incompetence rather than concealing it?

rather than concealing it? Who will be held accountable for exposing both personnel and the public to such a dangerous spectacle?

Conclusion

This is not just about two training rounds. This is about a national security system asleep at the wheel, scrambling to cover up its shortcomings with polished press release spin while simultaneously proving its own negligence with the very images it released.

When “bomb disposal” in St. Kitts looks like child’s play — while the rest of the world knows it requires highly specialized suits, robots, and strict perimeters — it is clear that St. Kitts and Nevis faces not just a beachside security incident, but a crisis of credibility in its ability to protect its people and visitors.