Former Prime Minister Harris’s Speech at PLP-Peoples Massive Convention Ignites Calls for Change

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The 3rd Prime Minister and National Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Timothy Harris, delivered a powerful and impassioned speech at the PLP-Peoples Convention, marking a pivotal moment for the second-largest political party in St. Kitts and Nevis and the fastest-growing party in the Caribbean. Dr. Harris’s address highlighted stark contrasts between his administration’s legacy and the current government’s policies, igniting fervent debate across the nation.

Drawing on the principles outlined by Simon Sinek in “Leaders Eat Last,” Dr. Harris emphasized that true leaders prioritize the well-being of their teams, fostering trust, cooperation, loyalty, and resilience by selflessly sacrificing their own comfort for the benefit of others. He condemned the Drew administration’s recent decision to award themselves a 33 percent salary increase after just one year in office, while simultaneously slashing essential social programs that support the most vulnerable members of society.

“It is a heartbreaking betrayal of leadership that the Drew administration has chosen to give themselves a 33 percent raise after just one year in office while cruelly slashing essential social programs that support the most vulnerable among us,” Dr. Harris stated. “Even more disheartening is the rampant victimization of qualified civil servants, who are being dismissed simply because they chose not to support his labor party in a free democratic society. These mothers and fathers have families to feed, and their livelihoods are being destroyed for exercising their rights. This is a stark reminder of what leadership should never be: self-serving and indifferent to the needs of others. True leaders uplift and protect; they do not tear down and forsake those who depend on them.”

Dr. Harris also reflected on his tenure as Prime Minister, highlighting significant achievements that marked his leadership. He recalled how his government stimulated economic growth, created employment opportunities, reduced the high murder rate, and provided extensive support to the poor and vulnerable. His administration’s response to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with substantial debt reduction and infrastructure improvements, were also emphasized.

“Thank God under my leadership you saw the real thing. A government that produced results and gave to all people,” Dr. Harris declared. “We grew the economy. We put the largest number of persons to work. We reduced the outrageously high murder rate. We assisted the poor and vulnerable. We restored and upgraded homes of over 4,000 households affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. We paid off the IMF debt of $117 million. We spent $300 million to take us through the COVID-19 pandemic. We paid $410 million to reduce the debt for land swap burden with National Bank. We made $500 million available to the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and people of Nevis. We resurfaced the entire island main road. We devised and implemented a permanent solution to the road disruption at Old Road Bay. We paid BEAD US $600 thousand or EC 1.6 million to solve the water problem in Cayon. We introduced PAP for you – $500 monthly to help you avoid wretched poverty. We had PEACE and Explorers Club – to help bring peace to our land. We supported hundreds of businesses providing them with duty-free concessions and financing through the Development Bank. Our track record of performance cannot be matched. We did it before, and PLP in leadership can do it again.”

Dr. Harris’s speech resonated deeply with the attendees and has since fueled widespread discussions on social media and in public forums. His call for a return to principled, people-centered leadership has galvanized the PLP’s base and drawn attention to the perceived shortcomings of the current administration.

As the PLP continues to grow and strengthen its influence in the Caribbean political landscape, Dr. Harris’s speech at the PLP-Peoples Convention serves as a rallying cry for those advocating for a government that prioritizes the needs of its people and upholds the highest standards of leadership.