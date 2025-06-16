Saint Kitts and Nevis Participates in 18th Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

United Nations, NY, June 12, 2025– Saint Kitts and Nevis was among State Parties participating in the 18th Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP18), which was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, from June 10-12, 2025. The Federation was represented by the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams and Counsellor, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson.

According to H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, a lifelong advocate for persons with disabilities, “It was of paramount importance that Saint Kitts and Nevis be represented at this important conference, especially at a time when the Government is placing greater priority on empowering persons living with disabilities, and strengthening the protection of their human rights, and fostering new avenues for their productive inclusion in our society, through new and improved social policy initiatives, such as trainings and the creation of jobs for those living with disabilities.” Ambassador Williams further noted, “The Federation’s recent accession to the Inter-American Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (CIADDIS) is further evidence of the Government’s firm commitment to improving the lives of persons living with disabilities.”

The overarching theme of COSP18 is “Enhancing public awareness of the rights and contributions of persons with disabilities for social development leading up to the World Social Summit.” The Second World Social Summit is slated to take place in Doha, Qatar from 4-6 November, 2025, which will provide an opportunity for Heads of States and Governments to recommit to the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action and its implementation, and give momentum towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. COSP convenes annually to advance the rights of persons with disabilities and is one of the largest forums focused on disability rights and inclusion. It also provides an excellent platform for the exchange of best practices, and amplified advocacy for improved socioeconomic conditions and opportunities, for those living with disabilities.