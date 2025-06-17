Nevis Mourns the Passing of Mr. Walter Morton – A Voice of Principle, A Legacy of Service

NEVIS — The island of Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are today mourning the loss of one of its treasured sons, Mr. Walter Morton — a man of unwavering principle, humour, and dedication.

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), in a solemn statement, extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Morton, honouring him as a devoted supporter, advocate, and proud pillar of their political family. “He was more than a supporter — he was a voice, a presence, and a man of principle who contributed meaningfully to the advancement of the Party’s mission,” the Party noted.

Known for his thoughtful commentary and calm, commanding presence, Mr. Morton leveraged his platform on the Breakfast Menu radio program to inform, uplift, and advocate for progress in Nevisian society, often unshaken by the personal and professional obstacles in his path. His commitment to truth, fairness, and forward-thinking ideals made him a revered figure among NRP supporters and the general public alike.

In addition to his political work, Mr. Morton is being remembered with great affection by the Social Security Board (SSB) of St. Kitts and Nevis, where he served diligently for over 26 years before his early retirement. The SSB reflected on his infectious wit, unmistakable humour, and his remarkable role in hosting the “Social Security and You” television series, as well as his spirited involvement in year-end festivities.

“Walter truly made a significant and positive impact on countless individuals at the Social Security Board,” read a statement from the SSB, who described the grief particularly felt by staff at the Nevis Branch Office, where he was most active.

As the Federation bids farewell to a man of dignity and heart, both the NRP and the SSB expressed gratitude for Mr. Morton’s selfless service and offered prayers of comfort for his family. His voice may be silent, but his legacy echoes loudly in the lives he touched.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

