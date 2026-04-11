STATEMENT FROM THE CHAIR OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY (CARICOM)Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Twenty-fifth Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM | 10 April 2026

The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met on 10 April 2026 to discuss the issues in relation to Governance of the Community that have been raised by Trinidad and Tobago, especially including the re-appointment of the Secretary-General of the Community. Neither the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago nor any representative from Trinidad and Tobago attended the Meeting.

In keeping with the discussions among the Heads yesterday, information related to communication with Member States in preparation for and during the Fiftieth Regular Meeting of the Conference, as well as discussions and decisions taken by Heads while meeting in Retreat, is shared in the attachments. (via the link)

It is hoped that as the Community moves forward, it will be possible to revert to the use of internal mechanisms for addressing the challenges that arise from time to time, lest unfortunate and erroneous statements diminish the progress towards deepening the integration process for the benefit of the people of the Region.

-11 April 2026-

Click here to view the attachments:

https://caricom.org/wp-content/uploads/Statement_CARICOM-Chairman_25th-Special-Emergency-Meeting_Conference-of-CARICOM-Heads-of-Government_10-April-2026.pdf