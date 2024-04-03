Minister Samal Duggins Faces Pressure Over Stalled Cannabis Industry Development: Calls Grow for Full Disclosure of Cannabis Authority’s Board of Directors

The St. Kitts and Nevis Cannabis Authority has yet to unveil the members of its Cannabis Commission Board of Directors, sparking concerns about transparency and progress within the budding industry. Over a year ago, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew announced Dr. Garfield Alexander as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), also referred to as the “Cannabis Commissioner,” tasked with spearheading the Medicinal Cannabis Authority’s operations. However, since then, no further announcements have been made regarding the complete makeup of the Commission, including its Board of Directors.

This lack of transparency has led to speculation and criticism from citizens and officials alike, with Premier Mark Brantley openly questioning the stagnation of progress in the industry’s development. The absence of any announcement regarding the Board of Directors, responsible for overseeing industry development, further exacerbates concerns.

Calls from citizens for Hon. Samal Duggins, the Minister Responsible for the Cannabis Authority, to publicly disclose the members of the Board of Directors and address the state of the cannabis industry have intensified. Premier Brantley echoes these sentiments, emphasizing the need to expedite the establishment of the Cannabis Industry, citing successful examples from other regions. As pressure mounts for transparency and progress, the nation awaits clarity and decisive action from its authorities.