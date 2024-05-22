FORMER INVESTMENT BANKER SHELDON PEMBERTON EYES PAM CHAIRMANSHIP, PROMISING TRANSFORMATION AND PROGRESSIVE LEADERSHIP

Sheldon Pemberton, a seasoned former investment banker and business consultant based in Canada, has set his sights on the Chairpersonship of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), marking a significant development for the party. With decades of corporate experience under his belt, Pemberton emerges as a potential catalyst for change within PAM.His passion for politics traces back 30 years to his tenure as president of Young Pamites, where he revitalized the youth movement in the 1980s. Now, Pemberton aims to expand his impact on a larger scale.Pemberton’s vision for St. Kitts and Nevis is ambitious, aspiring for the nation to become a model developing state in the Western Hemisphere. His book, “Digital Revolution or Evolution,” underscores his belief in harnessing digital technology for economic growth in small Caribbean states.Emphasizing a transformative and progressive leadership style, Pemberton advocates for healing past mistakes and engaging with constituents at all levels.”We need to heal and learn from our past mistakes while engaging with constituents at all levels,” Pemberton stated.As Pemberton’s candidacy gains momentum, the question looms: Can he lead PAM to new heights and restore its former glory? Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding narrative.