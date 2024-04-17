Former PAM Candidate Glenroy Blanchette Takes Ministry of National Security

Former People’s Action Movement (PAM) candidate and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Glenroy Blanchette, has allegedly been named as the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security. Blanchette’s new role comes as PS Cecile Hull takes some vacation time off, entrusting him with oversight of the ministry’s operations.

Blanchette’s political journey has been marked by his two unsuccessful bids as a PAM candidate in the 2004 and 2010 elections, where he lost to the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s (SKNLP) Dr. Earl Asim Martin. Known for his outspoken criticisms of the SKNLP and its leadership, Blanchette frequently denounced the Douglas administration as the most corrupt and accused the Labour Party of hindering the country’s progress.Following his defeat in the 2010 election, Blanchette broke ranks with PAM, citing dissatisfaction with then-leader Lindsay Grant. He subsequently formed his own party, which saw limited success. However, his political fortunes took an unexpected turn after the 2022 elections when he was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Ministry under Dr. Terrance Drew.Blanchette’s appointment as Acting Permanent Secretary underscores his experience and capability to handle key governmental responsibilities. As he takes on this new role, all eyes will be on Blanchette as he navigates the challenges and opportunities within the Ministry of National Security.