Grenada’s Golden Jubilee Celebrated with Commemorative $50 Bill

In a tribute to five decades of independence, Grenada is set to release a special EC$50 note as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Governor, Timothy Antoine, recently unveiled the commemorative bill, which is slated for circulation in June.

The design of the bill is a testament to Grenada’s rich history and notable achievements. Honoring key figures who have played pivotal roles in the nation’s narrative, the note features portraits of two Former Prime Ministers, Eric Gairy (1974-1979) and Maurice Bishop (1979-1983), alongside Olympian Kirani James, the 400m Champion.

Governor Antoine emphasized that the EC$50 note will be recognized as legal tender not only in Grenada but also across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), comprising Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As the bill enters circulation, it serves as a tangible reminder of Grenada’s journey over the past five decades, paying homage to its leaders and athletes who have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.