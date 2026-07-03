ST. LUCIA ROCKED BY HIGH-LEVEL POLICE PROBE: Housing Minister Richard Frederick Breaks Silence After Police Interview Says He Has “Nothing to Fear” Amid Undisclosed Allegations

CASTRIES, St. Lucia — A major political storm is swirling across St. Lucia after Housing Minister Hon. Richard Frederick publicly confirmed that he was questioned by police on Thursday, July 2, 2026, following what he described as an early-morning visit by officers to his home.

Frederick, who serves as Minister for Housing, Local Government and Urban Renewal, later addressed the matter during his online programme Can I Help You?, while making it clear that he would not disclose the full nature of the allegations because police investigations were still ongoing. The Government of Saint Lucia’s Cabinet listing identifies Frederick as Minister for Housing, Local Government and Urban Renewal.

According to reports, earlier in the day, Police Commissioner Verne Garde declined to confirm or deny claims that a senior government official had been taken into police custody. However, Frederick later confirmed that officers came to his residence and that he voluntarily accompanied them to the police station to assist with investigations.

Speaking emotionally but firmly, Frederick told viewers that once he heard the allegations, he believed he had “nothing to fear.” He stated that while people may call him many things, there are certain boundaries he would never cross.

“There are certain things I don’t cross boundaries on — never, and never will,” Frederick said, adding, “I have five daughters.”

The statement immediately intensified public debate, with many Saint Lucians now waiting to see whether police will issue an official update on the matter. As of Frederick’s public comments, the nature of the allegations had not been publicly disclosed, and no charge was announced in the information presented.

Frederick said he did not want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, stressing that police should be allowed to conduct their work. He said officers “did what they had to do” and that he cooperated.

“I accompanied them to the police station,” Frederick said, explaining that after hearing the allegations, he remained confident in his position.

The development has sent shockwaves through St. Lucia’s political landscape, not only because Frederick is one of the country’s most outspoken public figures, but because the incident places a sitting Cabinet Minister at the centre of an active police matter.

For critics, the episode raises fresh questions about transparency, public confidence, and the political pressure now facing the government. For Frederick’s supporters, his appearance on his programme shortly after the police interview was seen as an attempt to confront the issue directly rather than remain silent.

Still, the central questions remain unanswered: What exactly are the allegations? What stage has the investigation reached? And will the police provide the public with a formal statement?

Until then, the country is left with Frederick’s own account, the Commissioner’s cautious silence, and a rapidly growing national conversation over accountability, due process, and the serious responsibility that comes with public office.

For now, Frederick is maintaining that he has nothing to fear, while insisting that the police must be allowed to complete their work.

The coming days may determine whether this episode fades as a brief political controversy or develops into one of the most closely watched public investigations in recent St. Lucian political life.