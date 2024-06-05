Carib Brewery Ltd Signs on as Title Sponsor of White Sands Mardi Gras

Carambola Beach Club, June 3rd — Carambola Beach Club is thrilled to announce Carib Brewery Ltd as the title sponsor of the highly anticipated White Sands Mardi Gras event. At the lavish White Sands Soiree held at the Carambola Beach Club on June 2nd, Carib Brewery Ltd pledged an impressive $40,475 in donations to support the event. In addition to Carib Brewery Ltd, White Sands Mardi Gras boasts an array of esteemed sponsors, each contributing to the event’s success: • Platinum Sponsor: Opus Fine Wines & Spirits • Gold Sponsor: Azul Printers • Silver Sponsors: Koscab, The Chop Shop Salon & Spa • Bronze Sponsors: St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, Demerara Distillers, Hinds Electrical & Equipment Services Further contributions have been generously made by Celebration City, Vere McLean, and Islander Watersports. The White Sands event is renowned for its vibrant swimsuit competition since its commencement in 2012, and this year under the theme “Mardi Gras”, five stunning contestants are vying to be crowned Winner the White Sands Swimsuit Competition. At the White Sands Soiree on June 2nd, J’neaqua Matthew, Shanreka Wilkinson, Kadijah Mulley, Jeymi Peets and Trevicia Edwards participated in the first two judged segments of the competition: 1. Identical Swimsuit Appearance: Contestants showcased their charm and elegance in identical swimsuits selected by the White Sands Committee. 2. Viva Mardi Gras Appearance: Contestants exhibited their creativity and flair, donning white swimsuits adorned with Mardi Gras beads to create unique, themed appearances. The excitement continues as the participants prepare for the final judged segment, to be held at the White Sands Mardi Gras beach party on June 30th where one of these five ladies will emerge victorious.

### For more information,

press only: Daislyn Sharpe 465-9090 whitesands@carambolabeachclub.com To purchase tickets: www.carambolabeachclub.com