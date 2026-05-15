ST. KITTS’ ZEIDAN BASS CAPTIVATES UVI 2026 COMMENCEMENT AS STUDENT SPEAKER AND CYBERSECURITY HONORS GRADUATE

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

FROM ST. PAUL’S TO THE GLOBAL CYBER FRONTLINE: ST. KITTS’ ZEIDAN BASS EMERGES AS UVI CYBERSECURITY STAR DURING HISTORIC CLASS OF 2026 COMMENCEMENT

The University of the Virgin Islands celebrated a historic and emotionally charged commencement season this week as nearly 300 graduates crossed the stage during the institution’s Class of 2026 ceremonies on St. Croix and St. Thomas, marking a major milestone for higher education across the Caribbean.

Among the standout graduates commanding attention was Zeidan Bass, a proud son of St. Paul’s, St. Kitts, whose inspiring academic journey, leadership achievements, and vision for the future of cybersecurity positioned him as one of the federation’s rising young technology leaders.

The commencement ceremonies also marked a significant academic milestone for UVI, as the institution awarded Educational Specialist degrees in School Psychology for the first time in approximately a decade. Five graduates earned the advanced qualification this year, signaling renewed investment in educational and mental health services across the region.

Dressed in black academic regalia accented with traditional Virgin Islands madras stoles, the graduates joined a distinguished alumni network of more than 11,000 graduates produced by UVI and its predecessor, the College of the Virgin Islands, since the institution’s founding in 1962.

But for many observers from St. Kitts and Nevis, the spotlight shone brightly on Zeidan Bass — the talented young computer science graduate who delivered a moving and intellectually powerful address to his fellow graduates on May 14, 2026, at the St. Thomas campus ceremony.

Bass, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a concentration in Cybersecurity, reflected on the difficult balancing act students faced throughout their university years.

“These were moments that tested our patience and reminded us that persistence was both necessary inside and outside,” Bass told fellow graduates during his address, drawing applause from students, faculty, and family members.

He also proudly acknowledged UVI’s unique identity as the Caribbean’s only Historically Black College and University (HBCU), emphasizing the institution’s role in shaping globally competitive Caribbean professionals.

“We represent excellence emerging from small islands with global impact,” Bass declared.

He described UVI as “a university that continues to produce leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” while reflecting “the spirit of the Caribbean itself; diverse, resilient, vibrant and deeply rooted in community.”

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Bass’s success story represents far more than individual academic achievement. It symbolizes the growing emergence of Caribbean youth within high-demand global technology sectors at a time when cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital infrastructure protection are becoming critical national priorities.

Bass’s journey began at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where he graduated in May 2023 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Information Technology. The accomplishment laid the technical foundation for his rapid academic rise at UVI.

During his years at UVI, Bass distinguished himself not only academically but also through leadership and research excellence. He earned Dean’s List honors three times for maintaining a GPA above 3.20 and received the Academic Excellence Award as the most outstanding Computer Science student in the College of Science and Mathematics during his sophomore year.

His academic portfolio reflects a rare combination of technical depth and visionary ambition. Bass has developed proficiency in multiple programming languages, including Java, Python, C++, HTML, SQL, PHP, and JavaScript, while simultaneously pursuing advanced research in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

One of his most recent research projects focused on applying the K-Means algorithm to cluster Raman spectra data for molecular classification using machine learning techniques. He has also explored the use of Support Vector Machines in Intrusion Detection Systems to combat zero-day cyberattacks — research that aligns directly with growing international concerns surrounding digital security and cyber warfare.

Beyond academics, Bass emerged as a prominent student leader throughout his time at UVI. He served as Student Government Association President during his junior year, championing student advocacy initiatives and campus improvements.

He currently serves as a Resident Assistant within the Office of Residence Life and Student Housing and as Vice President of the Student Leadership Council, demonstrating a continued commitment to mentorship, public service, and community engagement.

Looking toward the future, Bass says he hopes to pursue a career in cybersecurity and information security, focusing on strengthening network protection systems and defending against evolving cyber threats.

He also expressed a strong desire to educate citizens and government leaders about the importance of cybersecurity awareness and the need to protect critical digital infrastructure throughout the Caribbean.

His long-term vision includes developing innovative cybersecurity solutions while helping to foster more proactive regional approaches to digital defense and technological resilience.

At a time when Caribbean nations are rapidly expanding their digital economies and online government services, Bass’s emergence represents the type of specialized talent increasingly needed throughout the region.

For many in St. Kitts and Nevis, his achievement stands as a powerful reminder that young Caribbean minds continue to compete — and excel — on the global academic and technological stage.

From the quiet community of St. Paul’s to the distinguished podium of the University of the Virgin Islands, Zeidan Bass’s journey is now being celebrated as a story of discipline, excellence, leadership, and limitless Caribbean potential.