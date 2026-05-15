SAINT LUCIA AND SAUDI ARABIA DEEPEN DIPLOMATIC TIES AS PM PHILIP J. PIERRE HOSTS OFFICIAL VISIT BY SAUDI AMBASSADOR

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

Philip J. Pierre has reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s growing diplomatic and development partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following high-level discussions with Abdullah Muhammad Alsaihani during an official visit to the island this week.

The diplomatic engagement took place on May 14 in Castries as Ambassador Alsaihani continued a regional mission across seven Caribbean nations under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Caracas, Venezuela.

The meeting between Prime Minister Pierre and Ambassador Alsaihani focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas tied to national development priorities, infrastructure, and international partnership building.

Officials described the discussions as constructive and reflective of the increasingly close relationship between Saint Lucia and Saudi Arabia, particularly as Caribbean nations seek new global partnerships to support economic growth, healthcare development, climate resilience, and infrastructure modernization.

A major point of significance highlighted during the visit was Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting financing for the reconstruction of the St. Jude Hospital, one of Saint Lucia’s most important national healthcare projects.

The Saudi ambassador also toured the St. Jude Hospital facility as part of his official itinerary, signaling continued interest in Saint Lucia’s healthcare development agenda and broader social investment initiatives.

The visit comes at a time when Saudi Arabia has been expanding diplomatic and economic engagement throughout the Caribbean region, including support for infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and development financing initiatives.

Regional analysts note that Gulf states have increasingly viewed Caribbean nations as important strategic partners amid shifting global economic alliances and renewed South-South cooperation efforts.

For Saint Lucia, the engagement represents another step in diversifying its international partnerships while attracting support for key national projects.

Government officials stated that the visit underscored the shared commitment of both countries to deepening diplomatic relations and strengthening collaboration in ways that support Saint Lucia’s long-term development goals.

Ambassador Alsaihani’s Caribbean diplomatic mission is expected to further reinforce Saudi Arabia’s growing visibility and influence within the region as Caribbean governments continue exploring broader international cooperation opportunities. (facebook.com)