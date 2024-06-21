PM Drew’s Failure to Appoint Acting Prime Minister Violates Constitution, Leaves St. Kitts and Nevis Adrift

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis has come under intense scrutiny for his continued failure to officially appoint someone to act in his absence. This persistent oversight constitutes a blatant violation of the nation’s constitution and raises serious concerns about governance and legal authority.

The constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis clearly stipulates the procedures to be followed when the Prime Minister is absent or incapacitated. Section 55 outlines:

Absence or Illness of Prime Minister

Whenever the Prime Minister is absent from Saint Christopher and Nevis or by reason of illness is unable to perform the functions conferred upon him, the Governor-General may authorize another Minister to perform those functions (other than the functions conferred by this section), and that Minister may perform those functions until his authority is revoked by the Governor-General. The powers of the Governor-General under this section shall be exercised by him in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister: Provided that if the Governor-General, acting in his own deliberate judgment, considers that it is impracticable to obtain the advice of the Prime Minister owing to his absence or illness, he may exercise those powers without that advice and in his own deliberate judgment.

Despite these clear guidelines, Prime Minister Drew has not designated an acting Prime Minister during his absences, leading to a governance vacuum. With five elected ministers currently off-island, only Minister Samal Duggins remains. By constitutional mandate, Duggins should be appointed as Acting Prime Minister. Additionally, he should be provided with the necessary instruments to oversee the portfolios of the absent ministers.

Without these instruments, Minister Duggins lacks the legal authority to handle matters beyond his designated responsibilities. This includes critical areas such as national security, leaving the country vulnerable and effectively leaderless. The situation has been described as a “ship without a rudder,” emphasizing the potential chaos and inefficiency resulting from this constitutional breach.

The absence of formal appointments not only violates the constitutional requirement but also undermines the governance structure of St. Kitts and Nevis. It raises pressing questions about accountability and the adherence to legal protocols within the administration.

As the country navigates through this period of uncertainty, the necessity for clear leadership and adherence to constitutional mandates becomes ever more urgent. Citizens and opposition leaders alike are calling for immediate action to rectify this oversight. The Drew administration must ensure that all legal and constitutional protocols are followed to restore effective governance and public confidence.

Failure to address this issue promptly could have severe implications for national security and the overall stability of the government. It is imperative that Prime Minister Drew takes the necessary steps to appoint an acting Prime Minister during his absences and provide clear authority to the remaining ministers to ensure the seamless operation of the state.