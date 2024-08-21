ST. KITTS’ STEVE LIBURD NAMED HEAD COACH FOR WEST INDIES U19 WOMEN’S UK TOUR

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – In a groundbreaking development for West Indies cricket, Steve Liburd of St. Kitts has been appointed as the Head Coach for the West Indies U19 Women’s team, which is gearing up for a crucial tour of the United Kingdom. This tour is a significant part of the team’s preparation for the ICC Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, set to take place in Malaysia in January 2025.

Liburd, a former West Indies First-Class cricketer and ex-captain of the Leeward Islands, is stepping into this pivotal role as the squad embarks on a rigorous schedule of matches. The tour will feature competitive fixtures, including an England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) development tournament with teams from Scotland and Ireland, and additional games against the ECB Southern Under-19 Women’s Regional Team.

The West Indies U19 Women’s squad, led by co-captains Asabi Callender and Erin Deane, will face intense competition with three T20 matches and a 30-over match lined up. The tour, which starts with the squad’s arrival in the UK on August 19, 2024, aims to provide invaluable international experience and sharpen the team’s skills as they prepare for the world stage.

Liburd’s appointment is seen as a strategic move by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to bolster the team’s coaching structure. His extensive cricketing background and deep understanding of the game are expected to be instrumental in guiding the young players through this critical phase of their development.

The full team management unit supporting the squad includes:

Head Coach: Steve Liburd

Assistant Coach: Shane Brooks

Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Yvonne Arthur

Team Manager: Merissa Aguilliera

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, expressed confidence in the squad’s potential and Liburd’s role in their success. “This tour is a critical stepping stone in our preparation for the ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup. The matches against strong international teams will test our players and help us fine-tune our strategies ahead of the global tournament.”

Liburd’s leadership is anticipated to significantly impact the team’s performance, as he brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new role. His appointment comes at a time when women’s cricket is experiencing a surge in popularity and recognition, underscoring CWI’s commitment to nurturing and developing female cricketers.

With Liburd at the helm, the West Indies U19 Women’s team is poised to make a strong statement on the international stage, setting the stage for a promising future in women’s cricket.