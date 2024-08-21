WE’RE COMING FOR YOU: POLICE COMMISSIONER ISSUES FIERY WARNING AS CRIME SURGE ROCKS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

In an urgent and impassioned address to the nation, Commissioner James Sutton of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has issued a stern warning to the criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the twin-island federation. The statement comes in the wake of a disturbing rise in violence and crime that has left communities shaken and grieving.”Fellow citizens, it is with a heavy heart that I address you today in light of the recent events that have deeply affected our community,” Commissioner Sutton began, his tone resolute yet somber. “These incidents have left our communities in shock, disbelief, and mourning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.”The Commissioner did not mince words as he described gun violence as a direct assault on the values of peace, safety, and respect for human life that are cherished by the society. He assured the public that the Police Force is fully committed to tackling these heinous acts with the utmost seriousness. Specialized units are being deployed, and all available intelligence gathering techniques will be employed to bring the perpetrators to justice.”We vow to be more proactive than reactive in our crime-fighting efforts,” Sutton declared, emphasizing that prevention will be the primary focus moving forward. He called for unity and cooperation from the public, urging citizens to stand with the police in the fight against crime.”The criminals are outnumbered,” he asserted, rallying the community to reject the fear and chaos these violent acts have sown. “We solicit your support in this fight against crime. I implore you to be vigilant and to report any information that you may have regarding any crime.”Commissioner Sutton also outlined a broader strategy to address the root causes of violence, including community engagement, mental health support, legislative measures, and enhanced police tactics. He stressed that this multifaceted approach is essential to creating long-term solutions that will restore peace and security to the nation.In a powerful closing statement, Sutton made it clear that the police will not rest until those responsible for the violence are held accountable. “To those who are lawless and are bent on wreaking havoc on our communities, we are right behind you. We are coming for you wherever you are. You cannot and will not win the war on crime. You will be defeated.”He called on the community to unite and work together to build a safer environment for all, stressing that cooperation between citizens and law enforcement is vital in saving lives and restoring peace.The Commissioner also noted his recent meeting with Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and other key national security officials, all of whom pledged their full support to the Police Force in this critical time.”Thank you for your continued support and for placing your confidence in our ability to protect and serve you,” Sutton concluded. “May God bless us all.”The powerful statement is expected to galvanize the public and bolster the Police Force’s efforts as they continue to confront the surge in crime gripping St. Kitts and Nevis.