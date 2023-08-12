ST.KITTS OPPOSITION PARTY PAM ISSUES STATEMENT ON RECENT UNPRECEDENTED SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME PARTICULARLY ROBBERIES AND HOMICIDES

Supermarket Robberies

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) is extremely alarmed and outraged to learn of a spate of robberies in less than twenty-fours hours at separate supermarkets on the island. The victims: a small village shop in Saddlers yesterday and today Saturday 12th August, two Ram’s Supermarkets (the one at Buckley’s Site and the one at Bird Rock); all held up at gun point. This cowardly attack on the local business community is an abomination and must be roundly condemned by the entire Kittitian public. The perpetrators must be quickly apprehended and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.We therefore call on the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew to move with a sense of urgency and do all in his power to quickly arrest this worrisome trend and bring an end to this reign of terror. Lives and livelihoods are literally at stake. Dr. Drew and this Labour regime must fulfil their obligations to the people to stem the growing tide of criminal activity and lawlessness stalking our land. The business community and the public at large can no longer be left to the mercy of criminal elements, who continue to terrorise and intimidate law-abiding, hard-working citizens and residents.The PAM joins party leader Hon. Shawn K. Richards and all right-thinking citizens in a heartfelt appeal to the perpetrators as well, to put down their arms and put an immediate end to their unconscionable and unpatriotic acts. We urge you to stop before anyone gets seriously hurt or killed. Let’s work together to return to the tranquility, prosperity and sense of security that we all enjoyed a few short years ago.