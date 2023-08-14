Miraculous Rescue: Missing Nevisians Found Alive by Saban Fisherman After Drifting at Sea

Posted on August 14, 2023 in Saba, St.Kitts-Nevis

Saba Fisherman Nicholas Johnson

In a heartwarming turn of events, a fishing boat owned by Nicholas Johnson became a beacon of hope for the families and friends of four missing Nevisians. Kyle, Toat, Sobo, and the young lady named Diamond had gone missing at sea last night, sparking a desperate search and anxiety within their community.

However, the situation took a positive twist when the fishing boat spotted the drifting group off the shores of Saba. The elation was palpable as the crew of the boat embarked on a daring rescue mission, bringing the lost individuals safely aboard. The collective sigh of relief echoed not only among their loved ones but also across the region.

Towed back to Saba, the missing Nevisians are now safe and sound. This incident serves as a reminder of the strength of human resilience and the unwavering determination that drives search and rescue efforts. The entire community is celebrating this incredible reunion, emphasizing the value of unity, hope, and the power of human compassion in the face of adversity.

One of the persons found alive giving thanks after his near 24 hour ordeal drifting at sea

