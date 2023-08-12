ST.KITTS AND NEVIS CONTINUES TO BE GRIPPED BY CRIME SURGE AS 3 SUPERMARKET ROBBERIES TAKES PLACE IN LESS THAN 24 HRS

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be gripped by a troubling surge in criminal activity, as a spate of robberies unfolded over the last 24 hours. This alarming trend, accompanied by a stark rise in both robberies and homicides, has left the local community deeply concerned. With 19 homicides reported this year alone, the situation has escalated to an alarming degree. Business’s in the tourist belt of Frigate Bay were asked to close their establishments on Saturday evening in light of the string of violent armed robberies . A virtual State of Emergency in the area. The recent incidents have struck at the heart of the island’s commercial landscape. A small village shop in Saddlers fell victim to a robbery yesterday, and in a span of less than twenty-four hours, two Ram’s Supermarkets, located at Buckley’s Site and Bird Rock, were also targeted. All of these incidents involved armed hold-ups, leaving the victims and the broader Kittitian public shaken. These attacks on local businesses have provoked outrage and condemnation, prompting a unified call for immediate action. Both citizens and the business community have urged Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, to take swift and decisive measures to curb this distressing surge in criminal activity. Lives and livelihoods are hanging in the balance, as the community grapples with mounting fear and uncertainty. The appeal goes beyond law enforcement. The perpetrators themselves are urged to reconsider their actions, as they are implored to end their unconscionable and unpatriotic acts. The call for a return to a sense of security, reminiscent of a time under the leadership of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, resonates deeply with a populace that yearns for tranquility and prosperity once again. In the face of this concerning crime wave, the community’s plea is clear: a united front against criminality, both from the authorities and from those perpetrating these acts similar to what took place under the leadership of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris ,is the only way to restore peace, safety, and stability to St. Kitts and Nevis