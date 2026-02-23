ST. KITTS & NEVIS WELCOMES U.S. NAVAL GIANT ; USS San Antonio Docks at Port Zante Amid CARICOM Diplomatic Spotlight

Basseterre is witnessing a striking maritime presence this week as the USS San Antonio (LPD-17) is currently docked at Port Zante, just as St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to host the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

The San Antonio is the lead ship of her class — a next-generation amphibious transport dock designed for 21st century expeditionary warfare and rapid-response operations. Commissioned as a centerpiece of modern U.S. naval capability, the vessel represents a fusion of aviation power, amphibious strength, and strategic mobility.

A Floating Expeditionary Base

According to the U.S. Navy, the San Antonio class features enhanced aviation facilities, including:

A hangar capable of accommodating a flexible mix of helicopters

Support for the Marine Corps’ tilt-rotor Bell Boeing MV-22 Osprey aircraft

aircraft An enlarged flight deck supporting all Marine Corps rotary-wing operations

Below deck, its well deck is engineered for launch and recovery of two Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) vessels — high-speed hovercraft capable of transporting 60 tons of cargo, including heavy military vehicles such as an M1A1 tank, at speeds of up to 40 knots. Alternatively, it can deploy a conventional Landing Craft Utility (LCU).

Simply put, the USS San Antonio is not a routine vessel. It is a mobile logistics hub, humanitarian responder, and combat-ready amphibious platform all in one.

Timing Raises Strategic Interest

The ship’s presence coincides with the high-profile visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to attend the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting beginning February 24, 2026.

At present, there is no official confirmation linking the vessel’s docking to Secretary Rubio’s visit or to summit security arrangements. However, the timing is noteworthy.

With St. Kitts and Nevis serving as host nation and CARICOM Chair presiding over a historic 50th summit, the arrival of a major U.S. naval asset underscores the geopolitical weight of the moment.

Symbolism and Security

Whether part of routine regional engagement, maritime partnership exercises, or security support, the USS San Antonio’s presence highlights:

Deepening U.S.–Caribbean security cooperation

The strategic importance of Eastern Caribbean waters

The heightened diplomatic profile of St. Kitts and Nevis this week

As world attention turns to Basseterre for the milestone CARICOM summit, the sight of one of America’s most advanced amphibious vessels anchored at Port Zante sends a powerful visual message: small island states remain central players in global diplomacy and regional security architecture.

For now, officials remain tight-lipped on operational specifics. But one thing is certain — this is no ordinary week in St. Kitts and Nevis.