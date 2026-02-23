SIR LEE LLEWELLYN MOORE, KCMG, QC, LL.M (1939–2000)-The Wonder Boy Preacher Who Became a Constitutional Titan — Orator, Jurist, Nation-Builder

SKN TIMES | BLACK HISTORY MONTH – HERO OF THE DAY

From the narrow lanes of Half Way Tree to the chambers of the Privy Council…

From a burnt trash house in Godwin Ghaut to the United Nations in New York…

The life of Lee Llewellyn Moore is not merely a political biography — it is a testament to intellect forged in hardship and leadership tempered in controversy.

He was preacher, scholar, debater, Attorney General, Premier, Ambassador — but above all, he was a constitutional craftsman whose fingerprints remain embedded in the legal and political architecture of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

Born of Humble Beginnings

Lee L. Moore was born on 15 February 1939, the only son of Daphne Moore, a domestic worker from Half Way Tree, and Theophilus Penny of Middle Island.

Life was modest — and then tragedy struck. The family’s home at Godwin Ghaut burned to the ground. Financial strain followed. Many might have faltered.

Moore rose.

At age 13, he won a Government Scholarship to the St. Kitts-Nevis Grammar School — an achievement that transformed his trajectory. His mother’s sacrifice ensured he would not lose that opportunity.

By 14, he was already preaching at the Gospel Hall — earning the affectionate title:

“The Wonder Boy Preacher”

“The little boy with the Big Bible.”

Even in adolescence, his oratorical brilliance was unmistakable.

Scholar of Distinction

In 1957, Moore secured the prestigious Leeward Islands Scholarship. Though medicine beckoned, he chose law — sensing perhaps that the Caribbean’s future battles would be constitutional rather than clinical.

At King’s College, University of London, he excelled:

LL.B., Upper Second Class Honours (1962)

Diploma in Theology

Jelf Medal in Law

Intervarsity Debating Champion (two consecutive years)

LL.M. (1963)

Called to the Bar at Middle Temple

He lectured law in Birmingham and engaged with anti-racial discrimination efforts in Britain — absorbing firsthand the realities of diaspora struggle.

He even contemplated a Ph.D. on Caribbean land laws — a subject that would later become central to national empowerment debates.

Answering the Nation’s Call

In 1967, as St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla entered Associated Statehood, the Anguilla crisis threatened to destabilize the newborn polity.

Fitzroy Bryant recruited Moore home.

He left a comfortable, promising academic career in England and returned to serve as:

Public Relations Officer to the Premier

Private legal practitioner

Law lecturer

Emerging leader within Young Labour

History would soon test him.

Defender of Emergency Powers

In 1967, Moore defended the government’s invocation of National Emergency Powers, successfully arguing the case before the Privy Council.

This early victory cemented his reputation as a legal heavyweight — a man who “knew the laws of the game like the palm of his hand,” as The Labour Spokesman put it, dubbing him:

“The Clive Lloyd of the team.”

Attorney General & Architect of Reform (1971–1979)

Elected in 1971, defeating PAM founder William Herbert, Moore became:

Attorney General

Minister of Legal Affairs

His tenure was defined by three pillars:

Empowerment of the masses Integrity and good governance Protection of individual rights

When sugar lands were acquired in 1975, Moore personally defended the Act in court, understanding its transformative impact on economic justice.

He was also deeply involved in regional integration:

Signatory architect of the 1973 Treaty of Chaguaramas (CARICOM)

(CARICOM) Integral contributor to the Treaty of Basseterre (1981), forming the OECS

Premier in a Time of Storm

When Premier Paul Southwell died suddenly in May 1979, Moore was present. He was immediately called upon to form a government.

But controversy swirled. Political rumors. Opposition attacks. Electoral legal battles.

In his own words:

“Before God and man I have always known that my hands are clean.”

The 1980 election saw Labour win the majority of votes — yet lose parliamentary control through coalition arithmetic. Moore became Leader of the Opposition.

The new Independence Constitution granted Nevis special autonomy and a right to secede — a compromise Moore had opposed. His vision had favored symmetrical local governance within a stronger federal framework.

History chose a different path.

The Constitutional Gladiator

Through the 1980s, Moore’s political influence shifted increasingly into the courtroom.

Charges of incitement and sedition — against him and his colleagues — turned legal battles into public theatre. Moore stood firm, defending constitutional rights regardless of political cost.

He also:

Served as Senior Counsel in the Pindling Commission (Bahamas, 1993)

Served in the Williams Commission (St. Kitts, 1997)

Provided free legal defense to union members and the underprivileged

Political affiliation never dictated his legal loyalty.

Diplomat and Regional Strategist

After Labour’s victory in 1995, Moore was appointed:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Permanent Representative to the United Nations

In that role he:

Guided treaty ratifications

Advanced diplomatic strategy

Established diplomatic relations with South Africa (1998)

Served on commissions exploring deeper OECS integration

He had moved from local preacher to international statesman.

Analytical Reflection: The Constitutional Craftsman

Lee L. Moore’s legacy is not simple.

He was:

Brilliant yet controversial

Bold yet polarizing

Idealistic yet pragmatic

He operated at the fault lines of Caribbean statehood:

Emergency powers vs civil liberties

Federal unity vs island autonomy

Popular mandate vs parliamentary arithmetic

His legal mind shaped:

Labour law

Sugar land acquisition

Regional treaties

Independence constitutional debates

Few figures have straddled pulpit, parliament, courtroom, and diplomatic chamber with such intensity.

Final Chapter

In September 1999, Moore traveled to New York for medical treatment.

On 6 May 2000, Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore, KCMG, QC, LL.M, died.

He left behind:

A strengthened legal culture

A more assertive regional integration framework

A generation inspired by his oratory

And a country whose constitutional story he helped write

Today, SKN Times Salutes Sir Lee L. Moore

The Wonder Boy Preacher who became a legal titan.

The Debating Champion who became a constitutional gladiator.

The son of Half Way Tree who carried St. Kitts and Nevis to the world stage.

In Black History Month, we remember the man who declared:

“The Constitution will be servant, not master.”

And who spent his life ensuring that it would be.