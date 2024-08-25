Massive 2,492-Carat Diamond Unearthed in Botswana: Largest Find in Over a Century

A diamond of historic proportions has been discovered in Botswana, making headlines as the largest diamond found in more than a century. Weighing an astonishing 2,492 carats, this colossal gem is the second-largest ever unearthed, trailing only the legendary Cullinan Diamond, which was found in South Africa in 1905 and weighed 3,106 carats.The discovery was made at a mine in Botswana, known for producing some of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds. This latest find is expected to capture the attention of the global gem market, though officials have stated it is too early to determine its value or decide how it will be sold.The Cullinan Diamond, the largest ever found, was famously cut into several gems, some of which are part of the British Crown Jewels. Given the precedent, speculation is already swirling about the future of this new find.In 2016, a smaller diamond from the same Botswana mine sold for a record-breaking $63 million, underscoring the potential value of this newly discovered stone. As the world watches, the next steps for this extraordinary gem will be eagerly anticipated.