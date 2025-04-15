ST. KITTS & NEVIS TAKES THE LEAD AS OECS GEOBUILD TAPS ITALIAN GIANT ELC ELECTROCONSULT TO ADVANCE GEOTHERMAL VISION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (April 15, 2025) —

In a groundbreaking development for renewable energy in the Eastern Caribbean, St. Kitts and Nevis has emerged as a frontrunner in geothermal energy ambitions as the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission partners with Milan-based engineering powerhouse ELC Electroconsult S.p.A. to turbocharge regional geothermal development.

This landmark collaboration, under the OECS Geothermal Energy Capacity Building for Utilisation, Investment and Local Development (OECS GEOBUILD) Programme, marks a major technical milestone for the five participating OECS Member States. Among them, St. Kitts and Nevis is the first to request the specialised services of ELC Electroconsult to support the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) as it prepares for production drilling in 2026.

The Nevis project, centered at Hamilton Estate, aims to unlock up to 30 megawatts of geothermal power — a move that could dramatically shift the twin-island federation’s energy landscape and even facilitate cross-island power sharing with St. Kitts via submarine cables.

“Bringing ELC Electroconsult on board represents a major milestone for our programme,” said Dr. Ernie Stapleton, GEOBUILD Project Manager. “Their wealth of experience in geothermal energy will empower us to tackle the unique challenges that small island developing states face in developing this vital resource. We are particularly excited about the prospects for Member States, including St. Kitts and Nevis.”

With its roots in Italy’s pioneering geothermal industry — home to the Lardarello plant, the world’s first commercial geothermal facility — ELC Electroconsult brings unmatched expertise in geothermal energy development. Their global portfolio includes decades of hydropower and geothermal engineering across multiple continents.

Riccardo Balsotti, Senior Project Manager at ELC, expressed enthusiasm for the OECS partnership:

“ELC is excited to participate in this project and is eager to leverage its extensive experience and expertise in geothermal projects worldwide to support OECS countries in their initiatives. We are committed to addressing any needs that may arise.”

The OECS GEOBUILD Programme, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the European Union Caribbean Investment Facility, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), continues to strengthen its team of top-tier international advisors in law, regulation, social impact, and engineering to guide Member States through the complex processes of geothermal energy development.

This technical partnership is especially timely, as Dominica eyes a 2025 launch of the OECS’s first geothermal power plant, setting the stage for a new era of energy independence. But all eyes are also on Nevis, where the ambitious production drilling slated for 2026 could not only revolutionize energy generation in St. Kitts and Nevis — but make it a geothermal trailblazer in CARICOM.

The OECS Commission sees this as more than just energy development — it is a step toward regional energy security, resilience, and sustainability in the face of rising fuel costs and climate vulnerability.

As the heat beneath Nevis beckons, St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to harness its untapped geothermal power — with Italian ingenuity lighting the way.