“ONLY CAYON PEOPLE COULD GET FIRED?” — ADVISOR WATTLEY RINGS ALARM ON RAMPANT VICTIMISATION UNDER DREW-LED SKNLP REGIME

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The scorching question on the lips of many in Cayon and beyond: Is the Drew-led SKNLP government carrying out a political purge? Advisor Duncan “Big Lice” Wattley has once again lit a firestorm of public outrage, this time after voicing serious concerns about what he describes as targeted victimisation of Cayon residents by the current administration.

In a no-holds-barred social media post, Wattley revealed the sudden and unexplained termination of Mr. Mervin “Puskey” Lewis, a long-serving Maintenance Manager at the Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), and a native of Cayon.

“He was fired without any warning or explanation. He is from Cayon,” Wattley wrote. “What I want to know is… Only Cayon people could get fired? What did Puskey do? I believe he deserves to know what he did. We the people need to know what he did. Is this a matter of victimization by association? De people want to know…”

This latest firing comes amid a growing list of terminations, transfers, forced retirements, and demotions that many claim are politically motivated. Since assuming office, the Drew-led SKNLP has allegedly overseen the termination or sidelining of more than 300 public servants — a trend critics describe as a ruthless and systematic campaign of revenge against perceived political opponents.

Cayon, a historically stronghold community for the People’s Action Movement (PAM), appears to be disproportionately affected, according to Wattley and several community voices. Mr. Lewis’ abrupt dismissal without public justification is raising serious red flags — and even more serious questions.

Wattley himself is no stranger to political blowback. He was unceremoniously axed as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, and has since emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the administration’s personnel practices.

“This is not just about Puskey. This is about principle, fairness, and transparency,” Wattley stated in a follow-up voice note. “This government seems to have a playbook — and on the cover it says: If you from Cayon, pack yuh bag.”

The government has remained stone-cold silent on the reasons for Lewis’ termination, further fueling speculation of political cleansing masquerading as administrative action.

The silence is deafening. The dismissals are mounting. And now, communities like Cayon are demanding answers.

Will the Prime Minister break his silence?

Will SCASPA come clean?

And most importantly — is being from Cayon now a firing offense?

The people want to know… and they’re not keeping quiet.