TRAGEDY IN BOYD’S: POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPECTED DROWNING OF 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD AT FAIR View Inn

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating a tragic suspected drowning incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the swimming pool of the Fair View Inn in Boyd’s, St. Kitts.

According to information released by the police, the incident reportedly occurred between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Officers from the RSCNPF, along with Emergency Medical Services personnel, responded to reports made from the scene. Upon arrival, the young child was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

Authorities confirmed that the establishment was closed to the public at the time the incident occurred, a detail that is expected to form part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Police have not yet publicly disclosed additional details surrounding how the child came to be in the pool area, and investigators are continuing efforts to establish the full sequence of events.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the precise cause of death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing sorrow over the heartbreaking loss of such a young life. Messages of sympathy and support have already begun circulating across social media as residents mourn alongside the grieving family.

In its official statement, the RSCNPF extended condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

“The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this tragic incident,” the statement noted.

Police say investigations remain active, and additional updates will be issued as more information becomes available.