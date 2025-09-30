ST.KITTS-NEVIS SIBLINGS JADEN AND JUNISHA MARTIN SHINING BRIGHT ON GLOBAL STAGE

One family, two journeys — from St. Kitts to South Florida and beyond, the Martins are rewriting the story of excellence.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 30, 2025 (SKN TIMES) — St. Kitts is once again proving that its sons and daughters can stand tall on any world stage. Siblings Jaden Martin and Junisha T. Martin, deeply rooted in the Federation though raised in the United States, are blazing their own extraordinary trails — one in athletics, the other in medicine — showcasing the limitless potential of Kittitian brilliance.

JADEN MARTIN: FROM JUCO STANDOUT TO DIVISION I ATHLETE

Standing 6-foot-10 and weighing 185 lbs, St. Kitts-born basketballer Jaden “Jround” Martin is making his mark at the Division I level. Now a Junior at Morgan State University, Martin has fought through challenges and transitions to arrive on one of the biggest stages in U.S. college basketball.

Morgan State Bio Snapshot:

Height: 6’10”

6’10” Weight: 185 lbs

185 lbs Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: Hollywood, Florida

Hollywood, Florida High School: West Broward HS / Hallandale HS (Coach Caddle)

West Broward HS / Hallandale HS (Coach Caddle) DOB: January 22, 2002

January 22, 2002 Major: Business Administration (Expected Graduation: May 2026)

Business Administration (Expected Graduation: May 2026) Career Goal: Open his own business while playing professional basketball

Martin’s journey began at Seward County Community College (Kansas, 2022–24), where he quickly established himself as a Top 50 JUCO player.

2022–23 (Freshman): Played 31 games, averaged 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds , shot 45% FG.

Played 31 games, averaged , shot 45% FG. 2023–24 (Sophomore): Appeared in 29 games, averaged 7.4 points, 4 rebounds, shot 49% FG and 72% FT.

Before JUCO, Martin honed his craft in Florida, playing both point guard and center at Hallandale High School, where he averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game his senior year.

Now at Morgan State, Martin has already captured attention not only for his size and versatility, but also for his ambition. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Martin says: “He is one of the best players and role models I’ve been watching.”

Asked why he chose Morgan State, Martin explained: “I like the atmosphere and the love the school shows out here. I love the basketball staff — it’s something I want to be part of.”

Off the court, the versatile forward enjoys gaming, drawing, and making clothes, balancing his athletic discipline with creative outlets. For Jaden Martin, the achievement he’s most proud of is “making it to Division I, knowing my situation and not playing high school basketball.”

JUNISHA T. MARTIN: FUTURE PHYSICIAN, WOMAN OF COURAGE

While Jaden battles in arenas, his sister Junisha T. Martin is breaking barriers in medicine. Born in St. Kitts and raised in South Florida, Junisha’s journey has been one of perseverance, faith, and determination.

After graduating from the University of Central Florida and taking a 2.5-year gap, she boldly enrolled at Ross University School of Medicine. Today, after conquering 95+ clinical weeks and multiple board exams, Junisha is just two months away from graduating as a medical doctor.

She has officially submitted her residency application for Match 2026, moving closer to her dream of becoming a physician. In an emotional post, Junisha thanked her family, mentors, and loved ones for their unwavering support, describing her path as one filled with challenges but shaped by resilience.

Her words resonated with many: “Here’s to the journey ahead and to becoming Dr. Junisha T. Martin.”

A LEGACY OF PRIDE FOR ST. KITTS

Together, Jaden and Junisha represent the very best of St. Kitts — excellence, discipline, and ambition that transcends borders. Their parents, Keiran Martin and Junie Martin, and their homeland can take immense pride in knowing that this brother-sister duo is carving paths of greatness in both sports and medicine.

The story of the Martin siblings is a powerful reminder that no dream is too big for a small island nation’s children. Whether it’s on the hardwood or in the hospital ward, St. Kitts roots run strong — and the world is watching.