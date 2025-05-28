POWER PLAY OF PHILANTHROPY! DIANI PRINCE-DREW’S ‘JOY PROJECT’ PULLS IN HEAVYWEIGHT DONORS — TAIWAN JOINS MARIO SABGA-ABOUD IN BACKING PM’S WIFE’S RISING CHARITY STAR

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a dazzling display of philanthropic magnetism and international appeal, PM Drew’s wife Diani Prince-Drew’s charity initiative, The Joy Project, is fast becoming the most influential nonprofit force in St. Kitts and Nevis, attracting high-profile contributions and heavyweight backing that’s capturing national and regional attention.

Just weeks after Mr. Mario Sabga-Aboud, Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, made headlines with his generous donation of laptops to the foundation, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has followed up with its own undisclosed but reportedly significant financial contribution. Sabga-Aboud’s Group includes well-known restaurant brands such as Pizza Boys, Rituals Coffee House – St. Kitts and Nevis, Rituals Sushi, Ah’len Lebanese Restaurant, and Wok n’ Roll, making him one of the Caribbean’s most recognizable business figures.

The Joy Project announced Taiwan’s donation on social media, noting:

“We are pleased to share that The Joy Project has received a generous donation from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)… This contribution will directly support our efforts to empower and uplift communities throughout the Federation…”

Diani Prince-Drew also shared her own words of gratitude and reflection:

“There is power in partnerships because meaningful change is rarely achieved alone.”

Observers across St. Kitts and Nevis have taken note: The Joy Project, co-managed by Mrs. Prince-Drew and Mrs. Cherisse Wilkin, wife of the Attorney General, has become a philanthropic powerhouse, personally receiving donation after donation from elite corporate and diplomatic players.

Though still in its infancy, The Joy Project is already making seismic waves in the nonprofit world, surpassing expectations and racking up a roster of supporters most NGOs could only dream of.

Whether it’s tech support from regional business titans like Sabga-Aboud, or financial backing from global allies like Taiwan, one thing is undeniable —

The Joy Project isn’t just a charity. It’s a movement — and it’s only just getting started.