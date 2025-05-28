“AI FOR CARIBBEAN SUSTAINABILITY”: UWI’S 2ND ANNUAL RESEARCH CONFERENCE CALLS REGION TO LEAD THE AI REVOLUTION

St. John’s, Antigua – As the world races into the age of artificial intelligence, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus is sounding the alarm—and extending a bold invitation to the Caribbean: Lead or be left behind.

Under the theme “AI for Caribbean Sustainability,” the 2nd Annual Research Conference hosted by UWI Five Islands aims to galvanize academic, government, and industry leaders to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence for the region’s development.

Principal of the UWI Five Islands Campus and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Justin Robinson, laid down the challenge:

“The AI revolution is here. Will the Caribbean lead or be left behind?”

This high-level academic conference marks a pivotal moment in the Caribbean’s pursuit of innovation and resilience. From climate adaptation and healthcare solutions to agriculture, tourism, and education, the integration of AI is no longer a futuristic dream—it is an urgent necessity.

The conference will explore:

Policy frameworks for responsible AI governance

Strategies for sustainable digital transformation

Research collaboration between academia and private sector

Training and capacity building for the Caribbean’s next generation of tech leaders

By fostering cross-sectoral dialogue and sharing groundbreaking research, UWI is positioning the region not just as a consumer of AI technology—but as a contributor and creator.

As global giants push ahead, UWI Five Islands is making it clear: the Caribbean must seize this moment or risk falling further behind in a rapidly digitizing world.

Stay tuned as the region’s brightest minds converge to determine the digital destiny of the Caribbean.

#AIForCaribbean #UWIResearchConference #LeadOrBeLeftBehind #DigitalTransformation #UWI5I #SustainableDevelopment #CaribbeanInnovation #FutureReady