WENDELL LAWRENCE SET TO LEAD TDC BOARD :

Veteran financial strategist and governance expert Wendell E. Lawrence, O.B.E., to succeed Earl Kelly as Chairman of the TDC Group of Companies effective January 31, 2026 — marking a new era of strategic transformation, corporate modernization, and regional integration for one of the Federation’s largest conglomerates.

A STRATEGIC TRANSITION FOR A REGIONAL GIANT

The TDC Group of Companies, one of the Federation’s most diversified and influential corporate entities, is poised for a major leadership transition. Wendell E. Lawrence, O.B.E., a seasoned financial and governance professional, is set to assume the position of Chairman of TDC following the retirement of Earl Kelly on January 31, 2026.

Lawrence, who joined the TDC Board in 2019, brings to the chairmanship a formidable blend of public-sector discipline, corporate governance insight, and regional economic vision. His appointment is being viewed within business circles as both a stabilizing and visionary choice — one that could guide TDC into a new era of strategic growth and innovation amid an evolving Caribbean economic landscape.

AN IMPRESSIVE CAREER ROOTED IN GOVERNANCE AND ECONOMIC LEADERSHIP

Mr. Lawrence’s career trajectory is as expansive as it is impactful. Over the past three decades, he has built a reputation as a pillar of governance excellence and financial stewardship across the Caribbean.

He is the Founder and Principal of Lawrence Consulting Group and a founding force behind Caribbean Governance Consultants Inc., which has become one of the region’s leading providers of financial and corporate governance advisory services. His firm has guided both regional and international clients in designing strategic development frameworks, strengthening internal controls, and aligning corporate operations with global best practices.

Lawrence’s deep institutional knowledge comes from years of service in top regional and national roles:

Financial Secretary of St. Kitts and Nevis — where he helped shape fiscal policy during critical years of economic transformation.

— where he helped shape fiscal policy during critical years of economic transformation. Director of Audit (Auditor General) of St. Kitts and Nevis — reinforcing accountability and oversight within the public sector.

of St. Kitts and Nevis — reinforcing accountability and oversight within the public sector. Director of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and Chairman of the Regional Debt Coordinating Committee (RDCC) — where he contributed to strengthening the region’s financial architecture.

and — where he contributed to strengthening the region’s financial architecture. Director of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) — influencing funding and development frameworks for small island economies.

— influencing funding and development frameworks for small island economies. Member of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) — an essential institution that ensures the independence and integrity of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) .

— an essential institution that ensures the independence and integrity of the . Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to CARICOM, the OECS, and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) — roles that allowed him to navigate complex regional integration and trade issues.

This combination of technical mastery and diplomatic leadership has positioned Lawrence as one of the Caribbean’s most trusted voices on governance, finance, and institutional reform.

ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL DISTINCTION

Lawrence’s academic credentials underscore his expertise and global orientation. He holds:

A Master of Science in Accounting from the University of the West Indies ,

from the , A Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London ,

from the , Membership in the Eastern Caribbean Association of Chartered Accountants ,

, Membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) ,

, And the prestigious Certified Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, jointly awarded by the AICPA and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

These qualifications — coupled with his experience across both private and public sectors — make him uniquely equipped to guide TDC’s complex multi-sectoral portfolio, which spans retail, automotive, insurance, finance, real estate, and construction.

A NEW ERA OF VISIONARY CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

TDC’s transition from Earl Kelly’s steady and transformative tenure to Lawrence’s incoming leadership signals continuity with evolution. Kelly, who will retire after decades of distinguished service, is credited with stabilizing TDC’s post-recession operations, modernizing its management structure, and expanding its community development footprint.

Under Lawrence’s chairmanship, industry analysts anticipate a stronger emphasis on:

Corporate restructuring for competitiveness ,

, Digital transformation of business processes ,

, Regional expansion and investment diversification ,

, Sustainability-driven corporate governance , and

, and Greater integration between TDC’s subsidiaries and external partners.

Lawrence’s governance philosophy — rooted in accountability, innovation, and inclusivity — is expected to guide TDC toward a more agile, regionally integrated, and globally conscious model of Caribbean enterprise.

IMPLICATIONS FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ CORPORATE LANDSCAPE

This appointment represents more than just a boardroom reshuffle. It underscores a broader generational shift in the Federation’s private sector leadership — one that merges academic excellence, regional experience, and a strong ethical foundation with the need for modern business resilience.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Lawrence’s elevation is likely to inspire renewed confidence among investors, shareholders, and employees. It also reaffirms TDC’s ongoing commitment to local empowerment, employee development, and community engagement — principles that have defined the company’s brand for nearly half a century.

CONCLUSION: CONTINUITY MEETS STRATEGIC RENEWAL

As Wendell E. Lawrence prepares to take the helm at TDC in early 2026, the Federation’s corporate community watches closely. His blend of fiscal prudence, visionary leadership, and Caribbean-rooted globalism positions him to navigate the complexities of today’s economic environment while upholding TDC’s enduring legacy.

Under his stewardship, TDC is expected not merely to maintain its dominance, but to redefine what responsible, modern Caribbean enterprise looks like in the years ahead.

