Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Nickhail Rogers Releases Heartfelt Soca Anthem “My Home SKN” in Celebration of St Kitts and Nevis’ 40th Independence Anniversary

[Basseterre, 14/09/23] — As St Kitts and Nevis eagerly anticipates its 40th Independence Anniversary on September 19th, 2023, local acoustic singer-songwriter Nickhail Rogers is gearing up for the celebration in a melodious way. Rogers, known for his soulful compositions and evocative lyrics, has crafted a special Soca song titled “My Home SKN” to pay tribute to the simple joys of living on these picturesque islands.

“My Home SKN” beautifully encapsulates the essence of St Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the stunning juxtaposition of beaches and mountains, the resilience in the face of hurricane threats, and the spirit of unity and festivity that defines this unique nation. This emotionally resonant anthem serves as a musical love letter to St Kitts and Nevis, capturing the hearts of all who call this place home.

Nickhail Rogers, the talented artist behind “My Home SKN,” has penned and produced this enchanting Soca track in collaboration with the gifted Jazzique Chiverton. The song boasts a vibrant ensemble of rhythmic guitars, the rhythmic allure of steel pan, the soul-stirring charm of brass instruments, and an irresistibly infectious bass line. Together, these elements create a sonic tapestry that is both uplifting and evocative, a fitting soundtrack for the 40th Independence celebrations.

With this song, Nickhail Rogers invites listeners to join him in celebrating the beauty and resilience of St Kitts and Nevis, where the natural wonders are equaled only by the warmth of its people.

“My Home SKN” is set to officially release on September 15th, 2023, just in time to set the mood for the grand Independence festivities. The song will be available on all major music platforms, and its captivating melody and meaningful lyrics are sure to resonate with both local and international audiences.

Nickhail Rogers is excited to share this musical treasure with the world, and he invites everyone to immerse themselves in the spirit of St Kitts and Nevis’ 40th Independence Anniversary through the enchanting notes of “My Home SKN.”

For more information about Nickhail Rogers and “My Home SKN,” please visit NickhailR on all socials.

About Nickhail Rogers:

Nickhail Rogers is a talented acoustic singer-songwriter hailing from the breathtaking islands of St Kitts and Nevis. With a passion for music and a deep love for his homeland, Nickhail’s songs are a heartfelt reflection of his life experiences and the beauty of St Kitts and Nevis. His music transcends genres, blending elements of folk, Soca, and soul to create a unique and captivating sound. “My Home SKN” is his latest musical endeavor, released to commemorate St Kitts and Nevis’ 40th Independence Anniversary.

For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact Nickhail Rogers at Email: NickhailR@Gmail.com

Phone: 18697675522. (Enter $0 for free download or pick your price)