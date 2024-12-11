St. Kitts-Nevis Native Dr. Almesha L. Campbell Appointed Vice President of Research and Economic Development at Jackson State University

Jackson State University (JSU) has proudly announced the appointment of Dr. Almesha L. Campbell, a native of St. Kitts and Nevis, as Vice President of Research and Economic Development following a national search. A trailblazer in research and innovation, Dr. Campbell brings over 15 years of transformative leadership to JSU, where she has significantly advanced the institution’s research capacity and innovation initiatives.

Dr. Campbell, a two-time alumna of JSU, has been instrumental in securing over $12 million in competitive grants and leading the creation of nationally recognized programs such as the Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development. Her efforts have bridged academic research with practical applications, enhancing JSU’s global profile and setting the stage for its strategic goal of achieving Carnegie R1 classification.

JSU President Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D., praised Dr. Campbell’s appointment, stating, “Her strategic leadership and passion for student success make her the ideal choice to lead our research enterprise into its most ambitious era. Dr. Campbell exemplifies the excellence and innovation that define Jackson State University.”

Dr. Campbell’s influence extends far beyond the university. As the first Black and first HBCU-affiliated chair of AUTM, she has championed inclusive innovation practices and established impactful collaborations with organizations such as HP, Princeton University, and Leidos. Her leadership has empowered JSU students and faculty through initiatives like the Innovation Fellows Program and NSF-funded programs that foster entrepreneurship and workforce readiness.

Born in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Campbell’s journey from Newton Ground to the forefront of academic innovation reflects her commitment to excellence and community impact. As a mother of two and an honorary member of the National Academy of Inventors, she continues to inspire through her dedication to transforming research into real-world solutions.

Dr. Campbell expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “I am deeply honored to serve as the Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Jackson State University. I look forward to working collaboratively with our faculty, staff, students, and stakeholders to expand innovation, forge impactful partnerships, and elevate JSU’s research enterprise.”

Her appointment is pending approval by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, marking an exciting new chapter for Jackson State University under her visionary leadership.