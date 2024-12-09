Dwayne “Deejay Flames” Ferguson Joins Federation Media Group as Programme Host and Production Coordinator

The Federation Media Group, owners and operators of WINN FM is thrilled to welcome Dwayne “Deejay Flames” Ferguson as its new Programme Host and Production Coordinator. A seasoned radio personality and entertainment professional, Ferguson brings over two decades of experience to his new role, promising an exciting era for the station and its listeners.

Ferguson’s career in broadcasting began in the late 1990s when he joined TNO Sounds and became part of the “Element of Surprise” youth group, organized by the Ministry of Youth and coordinated by Wanda Connor. His talent was soon recognized by Valentine Thomas of Sugar City Rock, where Ferguson made his debut in radio broadcasting. From 1999 to 2005, he honed his craft at Sugar City Rock, working alongside notable personalities such as Val T, Juni Liburd, Sister Sensia, and EK.

In 2010, Ferguson joined Freedom FM, where he became a household name as the host of the “Universal Connection Show” every Saturday. Over the next 14 years, Ferguson’s versatility and passion for music helped shape the program into a listener favorite, featuring a unique blend of genres and uplifting messages. His contributions to Freedom FM established him as a trusted and beloved voice on the airwaves.

Adding to his impressive résumé, Ferguson earned his CSME Certification in Music and Radio, further solidifying his credentials as a music industry professional. Beyond radio, he served as the Promotions Host and Marketing Coordinator at Royal Beach Casino, where he played a pivotal role in organizing events and enhancing the casino’s marketing initiatives.

Now at the helm of the Federation Media Group, Ferguson hosts the vibrant “Musical Surge” drive-time show, airing weekdays from 3 PM to 6 PM. The program delivers a diverse musical experience tailored to uplift and entertain listeners. Highlights of the show include:

Mainstream Monday: Showcasing the latest Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B hits to energize the start of the week.

Lovers Rock and Conscious Vibes Tuesday: Featuring smooth, soulful music to ease away the stress.

Throwback Thursday: Taking listeners on a nostalgic journey with old-school reggae, Soca, R&B, and Hip Hop classics.

Freestyle Friday: Wrapping up the week with a lively mix of Soca, Dancehall, Hip Hop, and more.

A unique aspect of “Musical Surge” is its on-the-road broadcast every Friday, allowing Ferguson to connect directly with fans and bring the energy of live radio to various community locations.

Ferguson’s appointment at Federation Media Group marks a significant milestone in his career, building on a legacy of excellence in radio, entertainment, and event coordination. With his passion for music and commitment to quality programming, he is set to redefine the drive-time listening experience in St. Kitts and Nevis.

About Deejay Flames

Originally from Jamaica, Dwayne “Deejay Flames” Ferguson has called St. Kitts home since 1997. Known for his versatility as a DJ and his dedication to promoting local and regional music, Ferguson’s journey is one of passion, innovation, and community engagement. As he embarks on this new chapter with the Federation Media Group, listeners can expect nothing less than excellence, creativity, and a renewed energy in the airwaves.

Federation Media Group, a private company with 50 shareholders, none of whom owns more than 10 percent of the company’s shares. This provision safeguards the company from the dominance of any single shareholder. They own and Operate WINN FM .The station’s objective is to face the issues squarely, without shying away from controversy, while striving continuously to provide balanced , responsible reporting.