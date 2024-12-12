Explosive Revelation: MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez Fires Back at PM Drew, Admits to Criminal Past and Declares War on ‘Evil’ in Fiery Podcast

In an astonishing podcast aired on December 11th, MSR Media’s CEO Philippe Martinez broke his silence to address recent allegations leveled against him by St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. Martinez, who confirmed his past legal troubles and jail time in France, delivered an impassioned defense of his character, accusing the Prime Minister of misinformation and vowing to expose what he claims are systemic issues within the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

“Way before you became Prime Minister, it’s Philippe Martinez,” he declared. “The only one that has not sold one passport under the legal price, it’s Philippe Martinez.”

Martinez’s Controversial Past

Martinez candidly discussed his criminal record, stemming from a legal battle at the age of 21 when he was allegedly scapegoated in a financial scandal involving a French company. “I went to jail because of that,” he admitted. “But my criminal record was cleared, and I later obtained a U.S. green card in 2010 after extensive due diligence.”

He further claimed that his legal woes were the result of a conspiracy and pointed out that his professional dealings have been rigorously vetted by reputable organizations, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and Kroll, a leading global risk management firm.

Accusations Against the CBI Program

Martinez took direct aim at the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), alleging corrupt practices and calling out what he described as “fake due diligence” tied to entities like Caribbean Galaxy. He accused the government of harboring “fraudsters” within its CBI program, not only in St. Kitts and Nevis but across the region.

“Among the 50 fraudsters that are part of the St. Kitts and Nevis program… some of them are also in St. Lucia,” Martinez charged.

A Defiant Stand Against “Evil”

Martinez painted himself as a fighter for justice, declaring, “When I see evil, I fight it. I take my glaive and destroy evil.” He claimed to be working with a team of experts and whistleblowers determined to expose corruption.

In his closing remarks, Martinez expressed unwavering confidence in his cause and vowed to continue his battle. “Mr. Prime Minister, I’m not working alone. I have an army of people… thanking us for what we’ve done.”

What’s Next?

The explosive statements by Martinez are likely to intensify the ongoing feud between MSR Media and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis. With accusations flying on both sides, this saga promises to send shockwaves through the local political and economic landscape, raising questions about transparency and accountability in the CBI program.

This unfolding drama pits two prominent figures against each other in a high-stakes battle for credibility, with the nation and its future at the center of the storm.