Delwayne Delaney Elected to Lead SKN Athletics for Second Straight Term Following 1st Term of Unprecedented Success

****In a decisive victory, Olympian Delwayne Delaney has been re-elected to serve a second consecutive four-year term as President of SKN Athletics. Delaney’s first tenure was marked by continuous success and remarkable growth in the athletics arena, despite challenges posed by the deterioration of the Kim Collins Stadium due to poor maintenance and management by the government. Under his leadership, SKN Athletics reached unprecedented heights, a fact confirmed by his overwhelming re-election, as the clubs expressed their satisfaction with his dynamic leadership.On the eve of the election, Delaney laid out a bold and ambitious agenda for the 2024–2028 term, centered around a transformative vision for athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis. He emphasized strategic partnerships, enhanced training programs, and increased support for athletes and coaches. Among his key initiatives is the reintroduction of popular community-engagement events, such as the Round the Town race, the launch of the Unstoppable SKN Fan Club, and expanded grassroots programs aimed at nurturing young talent.Delaney’s proposals reflect a deep commitment to athlete welfare and professional development, including the introduction of mandatory Level 1 courses for club head coaches, the implementation of shadow coaching programs, and increased access to certified coaches within schools through partnerships with the Ministry of Sports and Education.Despite the deteriorating conditions of the Kim Collins Stadium, which remains the hub of athletics, Delaney’s leadership proved resilient. His ability to navigate the challenges and still achieve groundbreaking developments in athletics won the confidence of the SKN Athletics community. His re-election stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment and visionary approach.As Delaney embarks on another term, the future of athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis looks brighter than ever, with the clubs and the wider public anticipating even more growth, development, and success on both the national and international stages.