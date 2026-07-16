ST. KITTS-NEVIS POLICE WIN PRESTIGIOUS REGIONAL AWARD FOR MAJOR INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CRIME INVESTIGATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has received the ARIN-CARIB Best Case for International Cooperation Award 2025/2026, earning regional recognition for its role in a major investigation involving alleged transnational ATM fraud and money laundering.

The award was presented during the Asset Recovery Interagency Network–Caribbean Annual General Meeting, held in Georgetown, Guyana, from July 15 to 16, 2026.

Head of the White Colour Crime Division, Inspector Jerry Watt

According to a statement issued by the Police Force on Thursday, the award recognised the exceptional level of cooperation demonstrated during a complex financial crime investigation involving Brazilian nationals.

“The case showcased the effectiveness of intelligence sharing, joint investigations and cross-border cooperation in combating organised financial crime,” the Force stated.

The investigation was led by the Police Force’s White Collar Crime Unit after the Financial Intelligence Unit received suspicious transaction reports that prompted further examination.

Authorities said the operation required extensive collaboration among several local agencies, including the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Financial Intelligence Unit, Immigration Department, Customs Department, Financial Services Regulatory Commission, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Joint Security Operations Tactical Team, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and other national partners.

The investigation was also supported by international information-sharing mechanisms, including the Egmont Secure Web and ARIN-CARIB.

Law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies throughout the Caribbean, North America, South America and Europe reportedly provided valuable assistance as investigators worked to trace transactions, gather evidence and identify assets potentially connected to the alleged criminal activity.

As a result of the investigation, a principal suspect pleaded guilty in May 2026 to money laundering and computer-related fraud offences.

The Crown is now pursuing the forfeiture and confiscation of proceeds allegedly derived from the offences. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29, 2026.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force expressed appreciation to the local, regional and international organisations that contributed to the investigation and its successful outcome.

“The award reflects the Federation’s commitment to combating transnational organised crime and reinforces the importance of international partnerships in protecting the integrity of the financial system,” the Force said.

The achievement represents a significant milestone for the White Collar Crime Unit and highlights the growing importance of coordinated international action as financial crimes increasingly cross borders and involve sophisticated digital networks.