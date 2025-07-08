ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL AMONG GUANTANAMO DETAINEES!”

Trump Administration Secretly Detains Dozens of Foreign Nationals in New Immigration Crackdown — Caribbean Caught in the Crossfire

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 8, 2025 —

In a bombshell revelation that has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis has been identified among the detainees currently held at the infamous Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba, now being used by the Trump administration as a high-risk immigration holding center.

According to a newly released report by CBS News, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that detainees from 26 countries across six continents are being held at the controversial military base, including nationals from Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and shockingly — St. Kitts and Nevis.

CONFINEMENT

While the identity of the St. Kitts-Nevis national has not yet been made public, the revelation alone has ignited national outrage and demands for answers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to issue an official statement, sparking fears that the government was caught off-guard or is intentionally keeping quiet.

As of this week, 72 immigration detainees are currently housed at Guantanamo, with 58 classified as “high-risk”—a category that includes individuals convicted of homicide, sexual offenses (including against minors), kidnapping, and drug trafficking, according to DHS sources. The remaining 14 are considered “low-risk” and are held in barrack-style accommodations separate from the high-risk population.

HIGH-STAKES DETENTION: GUANTANAMO NO LONGER JUST FOR TERROR SUSPECTS

Long associated with terrorism suspects from the post-9/11 era, Guantanamo Bay has been quietly transformed into a high-security immigration detention center under the Trump administration’s aggressive border and deportation agenda. Initially used for Latin American migrants, the scope has now widened to include detainees from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean.

The St. Kitts-Nevis inclusion marks a troubling development for the twin-island Federation, known more for its tourism and diplomacy than international criminal entanglements.

HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS RISE

Human rights advocates are sounding the alarm.

“This is an outrageous overreach of immigration policy,” said a regional spokesperson for Amnesty International. “Guantanamo Bay is not a substitute for due process or humane detention.”

Locals are left asking:

Who is the detainee from St. Kitts-Nevis?

What are the charges or allegations?

Why hasn’t the government addressed it publicly?

Is this an isolated case—or the beginning of a disturbing trend?

A WAKE-UP CALL FOR THE CARIBBEAN

The presence of Caribbean nationals at Guantanamo raises broader questions about regional immigration vulnerabilities, international diplomacy, and the rights of nationals detained overseas. Many are now urging the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to demand immediate consular access and clarification from U.S. authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is under mounting pressure to confirm the identity, status, and legal representation of the detained national, as well as what steps are being taken to ensure fair treatment.

As outrage mounts across social media, one thing is clear: St. Kitts and Nevis is now uncomfortably tied to a facility globally synonymous with indefinite detention, legal grey zones, and human rights violations.

Stay tuned to SKN Times as this developing story unfolds.

