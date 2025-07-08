“KING KONRIS” CELEBRATES ANOTHER MILESTONE: FROM MONARCH TO MINISTER, STILL REIGNING SUPREME

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 8, 2025 —

Happy Birthday to The Honourable Konris Gregor Menten Maynard!

Today, the Federation salutes one of its brightest sons, a true Renaissance Man — engineer, minister, musician, mentor, husband, and hero — as he celebrates another year of life, purpose, and passion.

Born on July 8, 1983, Konris Maynard, affectionately known as “King Konris”, has spent every chapter of his journey carving a path of excellence — from the calypso stage to the House of Assembly. Whether wearing the crown of a national monarch or donning the red of service in Parliament, Maynard’s mission has always been the same: to uplift, innovate, and deliver for the people of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The Monarch Who Made History

At just 4 years old, he took to the stage. By 10, he penned and performed his first official calypso. And by his mid-twenties, he had become the only undefeated 6-time National Calypso Monarch, with a silver jubilee crown, 3 Soca Monarch titles, 3 Regional Calypso Monarch titles, and a Road March victory to his name. His voice became the anthem of a generation and his lyrics, a blueprint of resistance, hope, and national pride.

Brains Behind the Beats

But Maynard is no ordinary artist — he is an academic trailblazer. A First-Class Honours graduate in Electrical and Computer Engineering from UWI, and a Master of Engineering from the esteemed University of Waterloo in Canada. His brilliance in the classroom earned him a string of awards including the prestigious Chamber of Industry and Commerce Academic Recognition Award and the FirstCaribbean International Bank Scholarship.

The People’s Minister

From student to servant, Konris answered the call to public life in 2015, becoming one of the youngest MPs ever elected at age 31. Today, he serves as Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, ICT, Posts, and Domestic Transport, where he leads with a rare combination of vision, integrity, and innovation. His fingerprints are all over the Federation’s push toward a modern, digital, and sustainable island state.

Roads, renewable energy, digital transformation, water reform — Maynard isn’t just pushing paper. He’s powering progress.

Family Man. Faithful Son. Fierce Advocate.

A proud son of the soil, a loyal son to his parents, a loving husband, and a doting “girl dad” to two daughters — Konris embodies balance. He juggles ministry portfolios with bedtime stories, cabinet meetings with school events, and national planning with community building.

His West Basseterre All-Round Student Scholarship, mentorship programs, and countless sponsorships in sports, education, and the arts prove that he remains rooted in his people and passionate about their growth.

Honours, But Never Complacency

Awarded the Federation’s Medal of Honour in music, the Independence Youth Award, and the St. Kitts Tourism National Champion Award, Maynard could easily rest on his laurels — but he doesn’t. Because for Konris, every accomplishment is simply a stepping stone toward greater service.

A National Voice. A Global Vision. A Local Heart.

On this special day, SKN Times salutes the Honourable Konris Maynard — the unstoppable force from West Basseterre who continues to lead, inspire, and redefine what it means to serve.

Happy Birthday, King Konris! Long may you reign — on stage, in office, and in the hearts of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

