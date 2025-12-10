PLP Deputy Leader Dameon Lawrence Unveils Ground-Breaking “For Us, By Us” Community Upliftment Initiative in Central Basseterre

In a bold, people-first move that is already sparking national conversation, charismatic and innovative Deputy Leader of the People’s Labour Party, Dameon Lawrence, has announced an unprecedented “For Us, By Us” Central Basseterre Community Upliftment Initiative—a powerful, grassroots economic intervention designed to keep dignity, resources, and opportunity circulating directly within the community.

Standing at Greenland, the historic site of the recent People’s Labour Party National Convention, Lawrence delivered a deeply emotional and socially grounded address, rooted in real lived experiences. He reflected on a troubling reality that has gripped the nation: the recent arrests of mothers for stealing food. But instead of exploiting the tragedy, Lawrence reframed it—reminding the country of a time when local shopkeepers quietly fed children on trust, compassion, and community bonds.

From that memory, a policy was born.

Under the new initiative, community vouchers will be created inside Central Basseterre and spent inside Central Basseterre—ensuring that economic support does not leak outward, but instead strengthens the very mom-and-pop shops that once sustained the community through goodwill alone. The first phase officially launched at Y and Fines Avenue, signaling a sharp break from traditional handout-style politics toward a circulation-based empowerment model.

What makes this initiative especially transformative is its sustainability framework. Lawrence confirmed that ongoing PLP fundraisers will fuel repeated rollouts across multiple communities—turning charity into structured, repeatable economic relief.

This is not symbolism. This is systems thinking.

At a time when public trust in governance is dangerously fragile, Lawrence’s initiative represents a new political culture—policy rooted in memory, compassion guided by economics, and leadership driven by lived reality. It is a striking example of what people-centered governance looks like in practice, not theory.

In one decisive move, the PLP has reminded the nation that real development begins at the corner shop, the struggling mother’s kitchen, and the heart of the community itself.