SAINT LUCIA MOVES TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE CITIZENS WHILE ST. KITTS-NEVIS PAP REMAINS DISCONTINUED.

ST. LUCIA RESUMES PAP PAYMENTS AS QUESTIONS LINGER OVER ST. KITTS-NEVIS PROGRAMME TERMINATION

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — The Government of Saint Lucia has announced the resumption of Public Assistance Program (PAP) payments for April 2026, with disbursements beginning Wednesday, May 20, according to an urgent notice issued by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Gender, Older Persons, Labour, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs.The ministry confirmed that beneficiaries receiving cash payments through sub-collectors can collect payments at the CCC on Peynier Street in Castries between May 20 and May 22.The announcement has reignited regional discussion surrounding social assistance programmes, particularly in St. Kitts and Nevis where the PAP initiative introduced in 2018 under the former Team Unity administration led by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris was discontinued in 2023 under the Dr. Terrance Drew administration.Critics have pointed to campaign promises made during the 2022 election in which the SKNLP reportedly pledged to strengthen and expand assistance to vulnerable citizens, raising concerns among former beneficiaries following the programme’s termination.