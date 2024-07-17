St. Kitts-Nevis Ministry of Agriculture Welcomes St. Maarten Delegation Led by Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten



17 Jul 2024,

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St. Kitts and Nevis extended a warm welcome to the Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications of St. Maarten, and her delegation on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Productive Discussions and Agricultural Insights

Upon their arrival, the delegation engaged in discussions with Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St. Kitts and Nevis. The dialogue focused on the ambitious 25×25 agenda, which aims to significantly boost local agricultural production by 2025. Minister Heyliger-Marten lauded the substantial progress made by St. Kitts in achieving food security and sustainability, sharing these insights with the press in St. Maarten.

“I chose St. Kitts because they are on that mission [25×25],” Heyliger-Marten stated. “They invested over a million E.C. dollars into subsidizing farmers, resulting in an abundance of fruits and vegetables that ensure sustainability for St. Kitts. Many farms we visited were ready to trade with St. Maarten at very reasonable prices. The fisheries sector is equally impressive, with ample supplies.”

Field Visits and Collaborative Efforts

On July 5, Minister Heyliger-Marten and her team visited various agricultural sites, including the Department of Agriculture and local farms, to observe and discuss practices in agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries. She highlighted the comprehensive support provided by the Kittitian government to its farmers.

“We visited the agriculture department, where they handle everything from planting seeds to selling the produce,” Heyliger-Marten noted. “They assist farmers by selling seedlings and later packaging and marketing the harvested crops. This level of support is something I aspire to implement in St. Maarten.”

Agro-Tourism and Future Prospects

The Minister was particularly impressed by the agro-tourism initiatives in Nevis, where local entrepreneurs have integrated farming with tourism.

“In Nevis, they have developed agro-tourism, where locals set up aquaponics systems in their backyards, offering tours and fresh juices to visitors,” Heyliger-Marten remarked. “This model has great potential for St. Maarten, combining tourism with agriculture to enhance both sectors.”

Fostering Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing

The St. Maarten delegation’s visit aimed to gather valuable knowledge and foster collaboration with St. Kitts and Nevis. Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized the importance of trade in agricultural produce and knowledge sharing between the two territories. The insights gained from the visit will inform the development of a comprehensive Agriculture Department in St. Maarten.

“The main takeaway of our visit was the significant role agriculture can play in national development and self-reliance,” Heyliger-Marten said. “Experiencing firsthand what St. Kitts has accomplished was both informative and inspiring. Our policy advisor, along with my cabinet, will now establish concrete action points for short-term execution, incorporating the lessons learned during this visit.”

The visit underscored the commitment of both territories to achieving food security and sustainability, highlighting the potential for future cooperation in the agricultural sector.