Rush Hour at Vance W. Amory International Airport

On Friday, July 19th, Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport witnessed a remarkable surge in charter traffic from Anguilla, as enthusiasts flocked to the island for the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024. The bustling scene saw six chartered small aircraft on the ground, a testament to the festival’s magnetic pull.

Dominating the lineup were two aircraft from Anguilla Air Services: the Trislander and BN2 Islander, both parked prominently under the Control Tower. Accompanying them on the left was another BN2 Islander from a different charter company. Also captured in the picture were a Cape Air Cessna 402 and two BN2 Islanders operated by Trans Anguilla Airways.

This influx of visitors underscores the Nevis Culturama Festival’s growing appeal, drawing attendees from neighboring islands and beyond. The festival, known for its vibrant cultural displays, music, and dance, continues to cement its place as a premier event in the Caribbean cultural calendar. As the festivities kick off, the island buzzes with excitement, promising unforgettable experiences for all who partake.