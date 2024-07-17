HOTEL OWNER DEPORTED FROM SVG AFTER VERBAL FLARE-UP WITH PM GONSALVES

Govt orders Canouan Group CEO to leave SVG following confrontation with Prime Minister



In a dramatic turn of events, the Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has issued an exclusion order for Batu Erem, CEO of the Canouan Group and Vice-President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel Association (SVGHTA). This decision follows a heated interaction between Erem and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on July 4, just days after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Confrontation with the Prime Minister

Erem, who is of Turkish origin, encountered Prime Minister Gonsalves in the southern Grenadines island of Canouan. The meeting, intended to address the island’s urgent recovery efforts, instead escalated into a confrontation. Erem later expressed regret over the tone of the interaction in a letter dated July 5, stating that his passion for the island and its people drove his animated response during a stressful emergency crisis.

Governor General’s Exclusion Order

Prime Minister Gonsalves confirmed the exclusion order issued by the Governor General, emphasizing that the order is not a deportation but a measure under the Exclusion of Aliens Act, intended to maintain good order and peace. The decision, he noted, is subject to review.

Erem’s Efforts During Hurricane Beryl

In his letter, Erem detailed the Canouan Group’s extensive relief efforts following Hurricane Beryl. These included visiting shelters with police, providing beach beds to shelters, assisting in relocating individuals from damaged shelters, supporting local businesses with food supplies, and supplying drinking water. The Canouan Group also converted Soho House’s health club into a shelter, set up charging stations, and continuously aided the town, delaying their own property damage assessments.

Misunderstandings and Accusations

Erem addressed accusations of obstructing relief efforts and the threat of deportation, clarifying that he sought only to coordinate aid effectively. He suggested that misunderstandings may have stemmed from actions by Mandarin Oriental, independent of his authority. Erem expressed his commitment to fostering a cooperative relationship with the government and continuing to support recovery efforts.

Tensions Between Government and Investors

A source revealed that tensions flared during Erem’s attempt to organize a steering committee for aid coordination. Gonsalves reportedly insisted that all aid would be distributed through state operations at the Canouan Police Station, rejecting Erem’s independent efforts. The prime minister allegedly threatened to have Erem deported, highlighting a broader rift between the government and private investors on the island.

Background and Implications

The government has leased two-thirds of Canouan to private investors for 99 years, with investors contributing to public infrastructure. However, recent years have seen a decline in land and property sales, reducing revenue from the island. This incident underscores ongoing tensions between the government and investors, raising questions about the future of Canouan’s development and its relationship with the national government.

Conclusion

The exclusion of Batu Erem marks a significant and controversial decision in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. As Canouan continues its recovery, the dynamics between government authorities and private investors will be crucial in shaping the island’s future.