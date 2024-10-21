Brian Perdereaux Triumphs with Honors: 17-Year Telecom Veteran Earns BSc from UWI

Brian L. Perdereaux, a seasoned professional in the telecommunications industry with over 17 years of experience, has reached a new milestone. After years of dedication and sacrifice, Perdereaux has proudly graduated from the University of the West Indies (UWI) with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Management Studies, earning Second Class Honors (Upper Division). This remarkable achievement adds to an already distinguished career in marketing and customer experience.

In a heartfelt social media post, Perdereaux shared his joy and gratitude with friends, family, and supporters, writing:

“Grace, gratitude, and growth. Today marks the culmination of a journey filled with determination, sacrifice, and resilience. Proud to hold my Bachelor of Science in Management Studies with Second Class Honors (Upper Division). This moment is not just mine but belongs to everyone who believed in me.”

Perdereaux’s journey has been anything but easy. Juggling a full-time career with his academic pursuits, his unwavering commitment to self-improvement has finally paid off. Currently serving as Retail Sales Manager at The Cable St. Kitts, a position he has held since May 2023, Perdereaux has a track record that speaks for itself. Prior to his current role, he spent over a year as Supervisor of Cash & Consumer Sales, and nearly 15 years as a Marketing Assistant at The Cable.

His deep experience spans Customer Service Operations, Customer Marketing, Customer Experience Management, and Customer Loyalty, with numerous radio appearances adding to his versatile career portfolio.

Perdereaux’s story is an inspiring testament to perseverance, as he managed to balance the demands of his professional life while completing his studies. His ability to grow both academically and professionally shows the power of dedication and hard work.

This academic accomplishment is not only a personal victory for Perdereaux but a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and growth. With his degree in hand, he is poised to take on even greater challenges in his career, with the support of everyone who believed in him along the way.

As a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry and a newly-minted university graduate, Brian Perdereaux’s success story serves as a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

Congratulations to Brian L. Perdereaux on his outstanding achievement!