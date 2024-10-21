ST. KITTS MOURNS MUSICAL LEGEND AND FAITHFUL SERVANT: REV. DR. KELVIN SINCLAIR THOMPSON, SR. PASSES AT 91

MUSICAL LEGEND AND FAITHFUL SERVANT: REV. DR. KELVIN SINCLAIR THOMPSON, SR. PASSES AT 91

Reverend Dr. Kelvin Sinclair Thompson, Sr., a renowned musical virtuoso and dedicated servant of God, passed away peacefully at home on October 5th, surrounded by his beloved children. Born on May 12, 1933, in St. Kitts, British West Indies, Kelvin was the middle child of 11, born to Ionie and Neville Thompson.

From an early age, Kelvin displayed an extraordinary talent for music, becoming a master of various instruments, especially the accordion. His voice became a staple on local radio, and his performances resonated across St. Kitts, both as a solo artist and as a member of the Wyclif Crusaders group. Over his prolific career, he composed more than 500 songs, leaving an indelible mark on the island’s musical landscape.

Kelvin’s influence extended beyond music, as he was a pivotal figure in the spiritual life of St. Kitts. Alongside Pastor William Connor, he co-founded the first Baptist church on the island—Antioch Baptist Church. His zeal for teaching God’s word was unmatched, and he expanded his ministry to found the Basseterre Valley Baptist Church.

In pursuit of further theological education, Kelvin relocated to the United States with his family, where he earned his doctorate in Theology. He continued his missionary work by helping to establish and preach at multiple churches in the Orlando, Mt. Dora, and Fruitland Park areas.

Kelvin leaves behind a rich legacy, not only through his music and ministry but also through the family who loved him dearly. He is survived by his children Shelia (Pelham Jr.), Carmella, Kelvin Jr., Brenda, Clynton, Judith (Tony), Leza (Cory), and Sonia; his grandchildren Aneesa, Llana, Jay, Kalvin, Raul, Dave, Nylah, Adolaya, Jamie, Naomi, Clynton Jr., Roderick, Ticoya, Amahri, Amyah, Amana, Joshua, and Rachel; as well as many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Mary, Kenneth (Eileen), Arnold, and Margaret (Tony).

Kelvin’s children expressed their deep gratitude for the love and support shown by all who knew their father. They take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his wife in their heavenly home.

To honor and celebrate Kelvin’s remarkable life, a service will be live-streamed at https://youtube.com/@auntieleza?si=A9NMG_EL3zPjyXeA.

He will forever be remembered for his devotion to both God and music, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and melodies that will echo for generations to come.