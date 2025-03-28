Body Cam Rollout to Begin on Bonaire, with Statia and Saba to Follow

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) recently delivered a presentation to the Statia Government on the use of camera surveillance as a tool to support enforcement and improve public safety across the island.

The meeting was attended by Island Governor Alida Francis, Commissioner of Infrastructure Reuben Merkman, Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn, members of the Governor’s Cabinet Rient Hassel and Naomi Roberts, and KPCN representatives Mr. Melvin Sint Jago, Chief Inspector and Head of the Information and Expertise Department; Mr. Andre de Graaf, Intelligence Specialist with the Intelligence Unit; and Mr. Robelto Hodge, Chief of Basic Police Service St. Eustatius.

During the presentation, KPCN outlined its plan for the introduction of body-worn cameras (body cams) for law enforcement in the Caribbean Netherlands. The rollout will begin on Bonaire, with St. Eustatius and Saba to follow in the next stages.

As part of the session, KPCN shared the results of a recent pilot in Bonaire where cameras were used during two major events: Día di Rincon and the Bonaire Regatta. The pilot was deemed a success, with noticeable improvements in enforcement efficiency and overall public safety during these large-scale events.

Island Governor Alida Francis welcomed the presentation and the broader vision being pursued, stating:

“In the interest of public order and mainly security and safety, it is important to introduce camera surveillance on St. Eustatius. Camera surveillance is an important instrument to support enforcement by the local government. A proposed ordinance is currently being worked on that will require the support of the Island Council.”

The Statia Government will continue working closely with KPCN to support the responsible introduction of enforcement tools that contribute to a safer, more secure community.